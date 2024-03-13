Highlights Targeting players with Premier League experience is crucial for Leeds if they secure promotion this season, says McAvennie.

Frank McAvennie believes Leeds United must target players with Premier League experience if they win promotion this season.

Leeds United’s promotion push

Daniel Farke’s men have been outstanding this season, and they currently occupy second place in the Championship as we prepare for the final nine games of the campaign.

Championship Table (As it stands March 13th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 37 41 82 2 Leeds United 37 40 79 3 Ipswich Town 37 25 78 4 Southampton 36 26 73

Whilst it’s a fierce battle to go up between the top four, the Whites will feel they have both the momentum and quality to last the distance, and they will no doubt be targeting the title.

A hard-fought victory at Sheffield Wednesday last Friday made it 11 wins in the last 12 games, with Huddersfield Town the only side to stop Leeds picking up all three points in 2024 when they drew 1-1 recently.

So, Leeds are looking like the team to beat, and they will be confident that they can secure an immediate return to the top-flight.

Frank McAvennie sends Leeds transfer warning

Even though promotion isn’t guaranteed, you can be sure that the recruitment team at Elland Road will be planning for both eventualities ahead of the summer window.

And, if Leeds are going to be a Premier League side, pundit McAvennie made it clear to Football Insider that they must target players with experience at that level if they are to be successful.

“I think Leeds will learn from last time. They need to bring in experienced players if they get promoted. They might bring in a few flair players, but they need Premier League experience.

“Sometimes you need to sit back and not try to go for it and lose. That’s where they fell short last time so it’s happened before. They weren’t ever trying to take a point and move on, they were leaving spaces at the back and getting undone.

“Even though it’s a different manager now, they’ll look at their past and learn from it. It’s so important in the Premier League.”

Leeds’ Premier League mistakes

As McAvennie mentions, Leeds didn’t recruit players who had played in the English top-flight previously, and that poor recruitment was key to their struggles.

Victor Orta paid the price for that, as the Spaniard was sacked by the Whites just weeks before their relegation was officially confirmed, and many of the players he brought in are no longer at the club.

The likes of Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca were among the players to depart, although some are due to return this summer, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

Of course, a lot has changed at Leeds in the past 12 months, not least with the 49ers completing a full takeover of the club, so they are now in place making the big decisions, and they will be trusted to get things right.

Their call to bring in Farke is looking like a shrewd one, and a lot of the summer transfers have worked extremely well, so the fans will have faith that they can get it right should the club win promotion this season.