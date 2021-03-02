‘It’s so do or die in football, it’s a nightmare really’ – Exclusive: Joel Lynch on the issues involving mental health and social media

Former Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield Town, QPR and Sunderland defender Joel Lynch has spoken out about the struggles that footballers face with mental health and social media, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Currently a free agent following his exit from Sunderland last year, Lynch is still looking for his next club at the age of 33 and has most recently spent time on trial with Bolton Wanderers.

Having taken in a career which has spanned five clubs and over 300 Football League appearances, the defender’s CV speaks for itself in what is a hazardous market for players without a contract.

FLW journalist Chris Thorpe spoke to Lynch last week, with the former Brighton and Hove Albion man speaking with astonishing honesty about the struggles that footballers face with both mental health and social media in what was a revealing interview.

“I’ve taken myself off social media because the level of abuse you receive on Twitter nowadays is awful, it’s just not worth it, you know I understand the fans pay good money to watch but we’re just normal people.

“A friend of mine was released from Brighton and he’s set up a mentoring scheme at a non-league club where he’s the manager, his names Kane Louis, he’s trying to help guide young footballers to get over disappointments and being released because you know there’s nothing for players like that.

“When are the FA going to start doing something to help the players which are being mentally affected? It’s so do or die in football, it’s a nightmare really.

“It’s nice to talk to someone about it, you know I’m doing an interview with you and I’ve never met you before in my life and it’s good for me to get it off my chest.”

Everyone at Football League World applauds Joel Lynch for his refreshing honesty on the struggles that footballers face in current society.