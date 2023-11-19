Highlights Sunderland's young players like Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham are impressing under Tony Mowbray, while Leeds United's Archie Gray is having a breakthrough season.

Georginio Rutter has been performing well for Leeds, with impressive stats of 3 goals and 5 assists so far this season.

Sinclair Armstrong, on the other hand, has had a mixed season for QPR with 1 goal and 2 assists, but has caught the eye of the Republic of Ireland national team.

Across the 24 teams in this season's Championship, there is a plethora of young talent which many believe can make it to the top level of the game, should their career path follow their expected potential.

Many players at Sunderland, such as Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham have seen their stock rise through Tony Mowbray's management of a youthful and exuberant side that is yet again competing towards the top end of the division, whilst the likes of 17-year-old Archie Gray at Leeds United is enjoying his breakthrough season that came about amid the chaotic summer at Elland Road.

Another pair of youngsters who have come under the microscope are Georginio Rutter, also of Leeds and Sinclair Armstrong at QPR.

Whilst the two have shown glimpses of promise so far this season, Rutter more so given Leeds' excellent form over the past couple of months, there is still room for improvement in both of their developments.

How has Georginio Rutter performed this season?

In a free-flowing and attack-minded setup, Rutter has been a key man for Daniel Farke's side since their upturn in form after the closure of the summer transfer window.

Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe have scored the most for Leeds so far this season with six goals each, the club-record signing from Hoffenheim has also claimed a respectable amount of five assists alongside his three goals.

Rutter's biggest contribution in a Whites shirt this season was undoubtedly his winner against Leicester City, which will have seen his xG take a significant boost given the chance from Sam Byram's initial header was harder to miss than convert. As a result, Rutter is the third-highest underperformer when trying to match his xG, which currently stands at 5.2.

Georginio Rutter stats (As of November 19th) Total Matches Played 15 G+A 8 xG 5.2 Goals (Per 90 minutes) 0.22 Assists (Per 90 minutes) 0.36 All stats correct as per Fbref

How has Sinclair Armstrong performed for Queens Park Rangers this season?

Last season is where Armstrong got his big break in QPR's first team, having made a total of 22 Championship appearances, going on to register a solitary assist in 525 minutes of league football.

So far this season, the 21-year-old has found his time in front of goal extremely mixed, having accumulated 1 goal and 2 assists for Rangers, with two of those three contributions coming in the 2-1 victory away to Cardiff City back on August 12th.

However, he was to catch the eye of the Republic of Ireland's senior setup, and made his senior debut for the side as a 87th minute substitute in the 2-1 home defeat to Holland on September 10th.

Even though Armstrong has caught the eye for his direct nature and physicality in a struggling Rangers side now under the management of Marti Cifuentes, like Rutter, he must improve on his numbers despite the talent he possesses.

Sinclair Armstrong stats (As of November 19th) Total Matches Played 15 G+A 3 xG 3.2 Goals (Per 90 minutes) 0.11 Assists (Per 90 minutes) 0.21 All stats correct as per Fbref

Much like the Leeds forward, who possesses a transfer valuation twenty times greater, Armstrong is also underperforming his xG by an average of 2.2, with the biggest underperformer in the league going to Haji Wright with a total of 2.4.

What next for Armstrong and Rutter?

Both players will hope to be key in their respective sides differing objectives for the remainder of the campaign, as Leeds sit 20 places and 21 points above the West Londoners.

Leeds return to action on Friday night with a trip to Rotherham, with QPR also on the road to take on Norwich City on Saturday November 25th.