‘It’s shocking’ – Ian Holloway rips into Coventry City player following incident in Fulham win

It was another fantastic afternoon on home turf for Coventry City as they beat Fulham 4-1 at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues have enjoyed a hugely positive return to their home ground, and picked up another magnificent win at the weekend.

Kyle McFadzean’s own goal put Fulham into an early lead, which they managed to hold onto heading into the interval.

But straight after half-time, Viktor Gyokeres equalised, before a Matty Godden penalty turned the game completely on its head.

Ian Maatsen made it 3-1 before Gyokeres put the game beyond Fulham’s reach on 70 minutes, taking them up to third in the Championship.

Godden’s penalty was undoubtedly a turning point, however it was an incident embroiled in controversy.

Godden went over under the challenge of Antonee Robinson, who stuck his left leg out. Replays show that very little contact was made, with Ian Holloway lamenting the decision on EFL on Quest.

Via Coventry Live, he said: “Mate, it’s shocking. He doesn’t need to do that. They’d have won 3-1 anyway.

“I hate that. It’s not win at all costs, it’s not. Just keep being that good player you are, son.

“I don’t want to see this again.”

The Verdict

It does look a soft penalty, but the referee and linesman were both in good positions and it’s a decision you have to make in a short period of time.

Coventry, though, are on fire and can’t stop winning, and even if that penalty wasn’t awarded, they had momentum and would have gone on to win.