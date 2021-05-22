‘It’s shameful really’ – Bournemouth man furious with official following play-off defeat

Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic was furious with referee Jarred Gillett for the penalty he awarded Brentford in their play-off clash this afternoon.

The Cherries held a one-goal lead going into the fixture and Arnaur Danjuma’s early strike doubled that overall advantage.

However, the hosts were back in the tie shortly after when Lloyd Kelly was adjudged to have handled in the box, with Ivan Toney converting from the spot.

Chris Mepham was sent off in a frantic first-half and the Bees made that advantage count as they won 3-1 to progress.

The penalty incident was undoubtedly a crucial moment though, and, speaking to the Bournemouth Echo following the loss, Begovic was livid with the official.

“I don’t think the referee was up to the occasion. The crowd, I mean it’s only 4,000 – how much can you be influenced with 4,000? It’s just incredible really.

“It’s an embarrassment of a decision. The magnitude of this game, after 48 games, it’s shameful really. Sixteen years I’ve been in this game, I’ve never spoken about referees but this is a shameful decision and the manner it was done. Whoever the head of referees is needs to look at it.”

The verdict

Firstly, Begovic was always going to be angry speaking in the heat of the moment after a defeat, and you can understand why he isn’t happy with the penalty decision.

That’s not to say it’s the wrong call, but it’s certainly one that can go either way and Bournemouth were on the wrong end of that today.

Nevertheless, that can’t take away from the fact that Bournemouth were still leading after the penalty. The turning point was the red card, which was clearly the right call, and ultimately the Cherries couldn’t stand firm after that.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.