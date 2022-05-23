“It’s sad to see him go” – Hull City fan pundit reacts as 30-year-old departs the club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tom Eaves has been with Hull City since 2019 and played regularly in the Championship the season he joined.

Despite relegation that year, Eaves was part of the squad in League One that regained promotion to the Championship and this season he made 30 appearances.

However, he has only scored five goals this season and after Hull’s takeover, they will be looking to push up the league from their 19th place finish this season, looking for a striker to help in that effort.

As a result, Eaves has been released by the club with his contract up this season and we asked FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves whether he thinks this was the right decision: “I think from a standpoint of the fact that if you’ve got an owner that’s wanting to push to the top half of the table/play-off chase, he’s not going to be the striker that’s going to do that.

“But sentimentally, it’s sad to see him go.

“The guy always ran his socks off, maybe the Championship was just a level too high for him but you can never fault his effort and his endeavour for the side and the fans really took to him.

“It’s just a shame that he didn’t really get the goals to make up for his effort rate at times because you really do feel sorry for him and I think a lot of times we didn’t really play to his strengths either, the system really didn’t suit him so it’s probably best for both parties that he does find a club that caters to his strengths a bit more than we did.

“But like I say, in terms of the fans, probably sad to see him go but it probably does make sense given the fact that we’re going to be looking for consistent goal scorers at this level next season and wanting to upgrade the standard of the squad and Eaves realistically wouldn’t fit into that next standard up I don’t think.

“So we wish him well for the future and hope he finds somewhere he plays every week and starts scoring goals again.”

The Verdict:

Despite his popularity at Hull, from a football standpoint it does feel as though this is the correct decision especially with Hull looking to push up the table now.

The system at Hull didn’t always suit Eaves or his strengths and for himself it’s likely he will be keen to get a move to a club where he can play regularly and build up his goal tally.

His form this season hasn’t been up to the scratch that Hull would be looking for and therefore, it’s a decision that suits both parties.

However, the Tigers will need to make sure that the striker they do bring in is able to reflect the ambitions of the club.