“It’s remarkable” – Carlton Palmer delivers glowing Steve Cooper verdict following Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League

Nottingham Forest ran out victorious over Huddersfield Town at Wembley on Sunday, confirming promotion to the Premier League as a result.

The Reds, who had been in automatic promotion form since the arrival of Steve Cooper earlier in the season, will now be back in England’s top-flight for the first time since 1999.

Cooper took charge after eight games, with Forest bottom of the league and in a tough place as a consequence.

Speaking to FLW about the job that the Welshman has done at the club since his late 2021 arrival, Carlton Palmer said: “It’s remarkable really, when he took over there, they were bottom of the league.

“Even to say to get into the playoffs, you would have said, well, it’s going to be a massive ask.

“But to go on the run that they did go on and produce the performances they have done, I’ve watched him several times this season, and they just had this mentality about them and this belief in the way that they played, this spirit that they had within the football club.

“I mean, what he instilled in the players was phenomenal.”

The verdict

As Palmer says, the belief that Cooper has managed to instil into his players has been excellent, with their Championship form under him, and their FA Cup run proving exactly that.

Cooper has displayed a knack for developing young players over recent seasons, with the progress of the likes of Brennan Johnson, Djed Spence and James Garner, amongst others, all hitting some incredible heights.

Under Cooper, Forest can be confident about what the immediate future holds, with the Reds joining Fulham and Bournemouth who will be eager to avoid the Premier League drop.

The Welshman has delivered immediate success at The City Ground after several near misses, all whilst breaking his own Wembley curse.