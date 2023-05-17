This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Swansea City manager Russell Martin seems to be a wanted man this summer as managerial interest grows.

At the beginning of this month, it was revealed by The Sun that Martin was on the top of Leicester’s managerial shortlist should the club be relegated to the Championship.

Dean Smith is currently in charge of the Foxes, but that is on an interim basis and with their safety in the Premier League looking bleak, they could be looking for a new manager again this summer.

As well as Leicester’s interest, it emerged last week that the 37-year-old is also being considered by Southampton, this is before the Saints’ relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

Will Russell Martin leave Swansea City this summer?

While Swansea didn’t have the season they would have imagined, it was still a reasonable success, as the club finished in the top half of the table in 10th place.

It has been a slow improvement at the club, but since his arrival, it is clear what Martin has done at the Welsh club.

He has managed to group a bunch of players that are young, hungry, and, in some cases, unproven and put a decent team together to compete in the Championship.

This seems to have caught the attention of admirers, along with the work he did at MK Dons, and it is likely Swansea will want the 37-year-old to stay beyond this summer.

We asked FLW's Swansea City fan pundit James Millar for his thoughts on this news and whether he thinks Martin will depart.

He told FLW: “Obviously the last couple of days Southampton have cropped up in the links to Russell Martin and the past few weeks Leicester have obviously been sniffing around the rumour mill. So yeah, you know it's slightly worrying when a former Premier League team and at the moment a current Premier League team that could perhaps go down are sniffing around your manager.

“But I've read some positive news today that he's looking to fly to Washington DC to meet with our owners, so I hope that's beneficial for us, and it's to get his contract signed for another few years with us, and so I've got a good feeling he’ll stay.

“It just all comes down to the contract he's got with us, but like I said Leicester and Southampton are big clubs and have got a much better financial gain in Swansea in terms of transfer budget etcetera. So yeah, it's really worrying but hearing all the news that Russell Martin is meant to be heading over to the States to Washington DC to meet with our owners, I’m hoping that's for potential contract talks, and then we'll go from there, so yeah, it's early days, but we'll see what happens.”

Would Russell Martin be a good appointment for either Southampton or Leicester City?

There is no doubt that Martin is a manager who is just at the beginning of his managerial career, and he is someone who will attract the attention of sides like this.

Southampton will want to get a manager in who can play attractive, entertaining football and do it while producing quality players and maybe homegrown players, something that Martin has done previously.

The Saints will want to go straight back up next season, and it seems they are keen to appoint a manager who is used to and has worked in this league before. While Leicester still don’t know what league they will be in next season, they will want a manager to come in who can offer them longevity, something they had under Brendan Rodgers.

It is no doubt that Martin would be a solid managerial appointment for either of these sides, but the Swansea boss seems to be looking for assurances at the Welsh club, and if he can get these, he could be willing to stay at Swansea next season.