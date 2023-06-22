Ipswich Town’s return to the Championship will come with a big away clash at the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Kieran McKenna has expressed his excitement at the prospect of facing such a big first clash of the new campaign.

The Tractor Boys have not been in the second tier since suffering relegation in 2019, but will be aiming to compete at a high level from the get go.

How has Kieran McKenna responded to Ipswich Town’s fixture schedule?

The Ipswich boss is relishing the chance to take on last season’s play-off semi-finalists in front of the Sky cameras on Sunday 6 August.

The 37-year-old will be facing Tony Mowbray in his first game in charge at this level and believes that the release of the fixture schedule on Thursday morning should sharpen the team’s focus ahead of pre-season getting underway in a couple of weeks.

“It’s a great fixture,” said McKenna, via Sky Sports.

“Obviously it’s exciting and whoever we got would’ve been exciting.

“But to get Sunderland away, of course, [is] one of the biggest and best supported clubs in the EFL and a team who got promoted two seasons ago, so trying to make the same journey as us.

“It’s a really exciting fixture and it being a Sunday and a televised game adds even more prestige.

“It certainly makes it real [the fixtures being released].

“It’s five seasons since Ipswich have been back in the Championship, so we’re excited about that.

“We need to go and show that we can compete.

“And we need to be positive and try to attack the division like we did the last one.

“But, yeah, it’s really exciting.

“Once you get the fixtures in and you can plan the first game and visualise the different phases of the season and some really exciting fixtures in there, it really sharpens the focus.

“It certainly means that the first day of pre-season everyone is going to be wide-eyed and excited knowing that we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Tony Mowbray has been proactive in the transfer market for Sunderland

Ipswich will also be relishing the chance to face rivals Norwich City, with the Canaries visiting Portman Road on 16 December, with the reverse fixture not coming until April.

What can we expect from Ipswich Town in the Championship?

Ipswich earned an impressive 98 points to finish second in the League One table last season, so they will be aiming for big things upon their Championship return.

Sunderland are a perfect first opponent as they show just what can be achieved after earning promotion from the third tier.

Mowbray’s side finished sixth last season in their first campaign back in the second tier, so McKenna will be setting his sights on achieving something similar next year.

It is an ambitious target, but this is a team that currently has a lot of momentum behind it and an ambitious coach at the helm.