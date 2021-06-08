‘It’s really disappointing for me’ – Exclusive: Carlton Palmer urges Sheffield Wednesday for clarity

Carlton Palmer has urged Sheffield Wednesday to offer some clarification on where the club is heading to supporters after a tough few years, speaking to Football League World exclusively.

The Owls head back to Sky Bet League One for next season after seeing relegation sealed on the final day of the regular Championship season in May.

Indeed, it brings to an end a spell in the second-tier that saw the Owls flirt with Premier League promotion via the play-offs and rather sums up how far the club has fallen away from those heights.

There’s a lot of work to do for Darren Moore and co. this summer, then, as they look to rebuild and Palmer has explained his disappointment at how the last few years have gone, with him urging the club to show supporters what the plan is for the future.

“It’s really disappointing for me,” he said to Football League World exclusively.

“I live in Sheffield, and I’m a big Sheffield Wednesday supporter and I honestly believed that they would be back in the Premier League under [Carlos] Carvalhal.

“It was two playoff situations that they got into to get back into the Premier League and now they‘re in League One and you don’t know whether they’re actually going to mount an attack in League One, which is really sad at the moment.

“The fans need some positive news and some clarification on the way the club is going to go forward.”

Palmer obviously has the Owls at heart and he’ll want to see some positive news and direction coming from the club just as much as the supporters will.

Certainly, there’s a chance now for Wednesday to reassess, reduce their financial outgoings and really reset the club before building it on a surer footing for the years ahead – that is what fans will want to see most of all.