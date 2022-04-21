“It’s quite an easy selection” – Barnsley fan pundit names his Tykes player of the season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Barnsley have had a very poor season and after a defeat to Peterborough United at the weekend, their relegation to League One is all but confirmed.

The Tykes started the season under the management of Markus Schopp but after a poor run of form, was replaced by Poya Asbaghi.

Things have picked up under their current manager but not enough and despite some good results along the way, Barnsley are effectively just waiting for their relegation to be confirmed.

Despite having a poor season though, there have been players in the squad who have done well and deserve some praise.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Barnsley fan pundit Joe Beardsall who he would name as the Tykes player of the season.

He said: “Barnsley’s player of the season has got to be Carlton Morris. It’s quite an easy selection.

“I would say Brad Collins has come close second, our goalkeeper, I think he’s been fantastic this year. Obviously Barnsley being terrible, had a horrible season but he has kept us in a lot of games so a special mention for Brad Collins.

“But Carlton Morris has just been amazing in terms of his work rate, his mentality in such a difficult situation, to continue to be positive, driven, motivating. I mean even in the last game where we’re losing against Peterborough, it’s clear that we’re relegated he’s not giving up, he’s still fighting till the end.

“Bassi gets a little knock and he’s on the floor, he’s [Morris] running over and picking him up and dragging him saying come on mate we haven’t got time for you to be injured, we’ve got to get on with it which was slightly comical but also very sad in the fact that we’re struggling so much.

“But yeah I think Carlton’s had a very good season in terms of his mentality and his approach to things when it’s been such a tough time so he’s my player of the season.”

The Verdict:

Carlton Morris is a fair pick as player of the season in what has been a terrible season for the Tykes like Joe said.

This season Morris has made 27 appearances for his side scoring nine goals and providing three assists making him the club’s top scorer.

As Joe says, his mentality throughout the season has been excellent and despite Barnsley looking doomed for some time, Morris has not let his effort or performances drop .

Even though they look certain to go down now, Tykes fans will be hoping they can keep hold of Morris as he has the kind of mentality you want when trying to come back up from the league below.