“It’s probably best that he moves on” – Hull City fan pundit reacts to Sheffield Wednesday transfer agreement

Following a transfer saga which has lasted a large part of the transfer window, Mallik Wilks has finally got his protracted move to Sheffield Wednesday from Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

Following a transfer saga which has lasted a large part of the transfer window, Mallik Wilks has finally got his protracted move to Sheffield Wednesday from Yorkshire rivals Hull City.

The 23-year-old endured a nightmare final year with the Tigers, playing 20 times and scoring three goals, but only made one appearance under Shota Arveladze in the second half of the campaign.

It was a far cry from his League One campaign with Hull in 2020-21, where he netted 19 times to help Grant McCann’s side to promotion from the third tier and to the Championship.

Despite making a substitute appearance last week against Burnley, Wilks was always likely to depart if Sheffield Wednesday could finally agree a fee, and they’ve finally done just that, bringing the versatile forward in to strengthen their striking department even further following the earlier summer arrival of Michael Smith.

Speaking from a Hull perspective, FLW’s Tigers fan pundit Ant Northgraves believes the decision to let Wilks depart is the right choice for everyone involved.

“Mallik Wilks’ move was best for all parties really,” Ant said.

“We’ve not seen the best version of Mallik Wilks since the 22-goal (in all competitions) haul in League One and last season he was ravaged a bit by injuries.

“But he’s kind of come to a point where his attitude and application towards his performances and lack of willingness to track back and his overall petulance with how he sort-of dictated himself on social media when the rumours about him leaving were making the rounds – it just got to a point where he needed to move on.

“He realistically wasn’t going to get much game-time for us this season with the signings we’ve made, and unfortunately this isn’t going to be a lace where he realises his potential.

“So, maybe Sheffield Wednesday will be a good reset for him and he can find his form again in League One. Good luck to him and thanks for what he did for us in League One but like I said, it’s probably best that he moves on now.”

The Verdict

Wilks definitely had his uses for Hull, especially when they were a League One club, but for whatever reason it did not work out last season.

He got plenty of game-time under Grant McCann, but when he was replaced by Shota Arveladze things turned on its head and he barely saw the pitch.

Injury issues did play their part, but he was available towards the end of the season and didn’t seem to get a look-in from the Georgian.

The forward now has the chance of a fresh start with Sheffield Wednesday, a place which has really stiff competition for places up-front, but if Wilks is as creative as he was the last time he played in the third tier, then he should get the goals to fire the Owls to the Championship.