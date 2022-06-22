“It’s pretty scary to be honest” – Birmingham City fan pundit offers thoughts on Laurence Bassini latest news

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Laurence Bassini is once again trying to take over a football club and this time it is Championship side Birmingham City.

News broke recently that the ex-Watford owner was on the verge of a takeover at St. Andrews, although things have stalled slightly since.

In a recent interview on TalkSPORT, Bassini explained that he was putting up some of his own money in the takeover, as well as borrowing some funds from West Ham co-owner David Sullivan.

Bassini claims he has until the end of the month to complete the deal, so it is set to be a make or break eight or so days for the 52-year-old.

With the above in mind, we asked FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland for his thoughts on Bassini potentially taking over at St. Andrews.

“It’s pretty scary to be honest.” Tom told FLW.

“I don’t think any sane person would want Laurence Bassini anywhere near their football club.

“At the end of the day, there’s rumours that it’s [David] Sullivan’s money. Obviously, he’s involved in West Ham and he used to own us, but, we’re just going off Bassini’s word and word of the media, but things can quickly change in football.

“So, to be honest, I’d rather have something a little bit more safe, especially with this deal potentially being sort of a pay a little bit upfront and then buy fully in a few years, I’d rather just have a full-blown takeover now rather than waiting around for that to happen.

“Long story short, no, I don’t want Bassini anywhere near Birmingham City.

The Verdict

You can certainly see where our fan pundit is coming from here.

Bassini has a history of takeovers having fallen through, and when he was in charge of a club during his Watford days, that did not go too well either.

In fact, he would go on to be banned from football for three years after being found ‘guilty of misconduct and dishonesty over financial dealings on behalf of the club‘.

At this stage, with things seemingly stalling, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the takeover not go through.

In that scenario, it certainly sounds as though our fan pundit would be quite happy.