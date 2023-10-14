Highlights The off-field situation at Reading FC is worrying, with fears of administration if owner Dai Yongge can't sell the club.

William Storey has expressed interest in buying the club, but fans are skeptical due to his past failed attempts at buying other clubs.

While Storey has reportedly agreed to terms with Yongge, Reading FC has denied any agreement and suggested other potential buyers may be more attractive.

The off-field situation at League One side Reading FC is beginning to get into worrying territory, with fears of administration looming if owner Dai Yongge cannot agree a deal with another acceptable party to sell the club.

The Chinese businessman's dealings - or lack of - in recent times has seen the Royals hit with multiple points deductions and Yongge himself hit with charges by the EFL, and supporters are desperate for a new buyer to come in.

One person that Reading fans have been extremely skeptical though in recent weeks is William Storey, whose interest in the club was noted a number of weeks ago and he has tweeted multiple times about the Royals.

Most notable for a controversial sponsorship during the 2019 Formula One season with Haas Racing through his Rich Energy drinks company, Storey has previously failed to get involved at Sunderland and Coventry City, but it appears that he may have found an opening in Berkshire.

What is the latest on William Storey's interest in Reading FC?

In news that Reading fans were perhaps fearing due to his past history, The Telegraph's John Percy claimed on Wednesday night that Storey had agreed terms with Yongge over a £50 million deal to buy the club, as well as the Select Car Leasing Stadium and the Bearwood training facility.

It had been reported as well that Storey had already given the Royals' players and staff assurances of investment, but Reading have moved to somewhat kabosh the story, confirming that there is not yet an agreement with any party in regards to a potential sale.

There could still be more twists and turns in this particular tale, and BBC Berkshire's Tim Dellor has already claimed that he has heard from club sources that Storey's bid - if actually accepted - will fail.

Dellor has also claimed that there are more attractive parties from the United States that are interested in striking a deal with Yongge for the club, but as of yet those offers have not landed, and he has also suggested that the mooted potential of administration may not be the worst outcome in the world when it comes to finding the right buyer.

Is William Storey's 'accepted bid' good news for Reading FC fans?

Ex-England international footballer Carlton Palmer believes that Reading fans need to treat Storey with skepticism - which is what they are already seemingly doing - after reports emerged of his offer being accepted.

"I think it's premature for the Reading fans to get excited given Storey's two failed attempts to buy Coventry and Sunderland in the past," Palmer said when speaking about the Royals' situation to Football League World.

"There are concerns about Storey's actual wealth - when trying to buy Sunderland he claimed to have had several blue-chip backers who would come in as partners, but failed to provide details of these backers to supporters when asked repeatedly.

"Storey would still have to pass the fit and proper tests by the league before assuming control of Reading, and then, only then, may supporters of Reading be able to start getting a little excited."