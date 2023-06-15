Leeds United are expected to make a ‘big play’ to try and keep Tyler Adams and Wilfried Gnonto at the club this summer.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

With the Whites suffering relegation from the Premier League, they know that sales must be made this summer to balance the books, and a host of names have been linked with a move away in recent weeks.

That includes Adams and Gnonto, with Liverpool and Man United among the clubs tracking the US midfielder. Meanwhile, forward Gnonto is thought to be on the radar of Juventus, among others.

Given their quality, both would raise decent sums this summer if Leeds do cash in, but Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth has revealed that the 49ers are going to do all they can to keep Adams and Gnonto despite the interest from elsewhere.

“It’s possible (that they will stay). Probably more possible in the case of Willy Gnonto than in the case of Tyler Adams. One is more established than the other, although no less coveted. Both will have offers elsewhere and that will test Leeds’ mettle. I expect 49ers Enterprises to make a big play to try and keep both men and probably Max Wober too.

“It’s not really in their power to stop them if something too-good-to-be-true comes along, though. I would argue the most important thing is to determine the wishes of both players nicely and early. What you don’t want is to build a summer recruitment plan around them and then suddenly face losing them late in the window.”

Will Tyler Adams and Wilfried Gnonto leave Leeds?

Firstly, you have to say that this is the right stance from Leeds, as they have many players that they will be able to shift to bring in funds without needing to lose two men who could be influential next season. We all know the worth of winning promotion, so the Whites must ensure they have a strong side as they seek to bounce back immediately.

Of course, every player has a price and if a massive offer does come in then they will have to sell. Similarly, if the players want to go, then it may be beneficial to let them move on. But, this shows that Leeds are going to do all they can, and it’s a good ambitious start from the new owners.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out, but if Leeds do have Adams and Gnonto in their squad after the window has finished then the 49ers will deserve huge credit, and, crucially, they will have seriously enhanced their chances of promotion.