Ipswich Town have been one of the stories of the Championship season so far, and despite only being promoted from League One last campaign, they have emerged as serious contenders for promotion to the Premier League.

However, a recent downturn in form for the Tractor Boys, which included a shock FA Cup defeat to National League South side Maidstone United, has coincided with unrelenting good form from Southampton and Leeds United, meaning that Kieran McKenna's men have lost ground in the race for the top-flight.

The Tractor Boys have been in the top two for most of the season so far, but it is now difficult to see them land an automatic promotion spot ahead of the Saints and the Whites.

And perhaps it is time for McKenna to reshuffle his pack in an effort to get his side's form back on track as the race for promotion really starts to take shape.

It's time for McKenna to replace Wes Burns in his Ipswich Town starting 11

Since his arrival at Portman Road in the summer of 2021, Wes Burns has undoubtedly been an overall success, and helped fire his club to the Championship last season by scoring eight goals and notching 11 assists.

His impact was also felt in his first season in Suffolk as he scored 12 times and created six goals for his team-mates during the 2021-22 League One campaign, in which the Tractor Boys finished 11th.

Wales international Burns has struggled to make the same kind of mark in the Championship though, scoring on just three occasions, which he has complemented with only one assist in 23 second-tier starts.

The last time the 29-year-old was left out of McKenna's starting 11 in the Championship whilst also being in the matchday squad came all the way back on December 12, as the Tractor Boys defeated Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

However, he has made just one goal contribution since then, as he scored the equaliser a few days later as McKenna's men drew 2-2 with bitter East Anglian rivals Norwich City.

Given that Burns has struggled to make his impact felt since then, perhaps now is the time for McKenna to reconsider his options in wide areas.

McKenna has options at his disposal on the wing

Burns' place in the Tractor Boys' starting 11 could be replaced by January loan signing Jeremy Sarmiento, who demonstrated his quality by scoring the equaliser as McKenna's men drew 1-1 at the King Power Stadium with league leaders Leicester City.

The Ecuador international scored this vital goal in a 29-minute appearance, so McKenna could give the ace the opportunity to show what he can do if he is named in the starting 11.

Another option is Omari Hutchinson, who, despite being named in the Tractor Boys' starting 11 on just seven occasions in the Championship this season, has made notched goal contributions than Burns as he has scored three goals and provided two assists.

Now that the Tractor Boys have lost momentum in the hunt for the top two, it is the right time for McKenna to shuffle his starting 11 in an effort to get the battle for automatic promotion back on track.

And the obvious choice to do that - due to his lack of goal productivity - is to remove Burns from the line-up in favour of Sarmiento or Hutchinson.