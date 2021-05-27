‘It’s our own fault’ – Many Sunderland fans react as 26-year-old attracts Championship transfer interest

Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien is attracting interest from the Championship as his future at the Stadium of Light remains uncertain.

The Black Cats could be set to lose some of their key players this summer, after missing out on promotion from League One for a third successive year.

Charlie Wyke, Aiden McGeady and O’Nien are out of contract, and even though they have been offered new deals, there is no guarantee that they will agree fresh terms.

According to Football Insider, a number of Championship sides are keeping an eye on O’Nien, who has operated at centre-half, right-back and even out wide this term.

Preston North End, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Luton Town are all said to be interested in signing the 26-year-old, who has been a key player under Lee Johnson this term.

O’Nien has made 139 appearances for Sunderland since joining from Wycombe Wanderers in 2018, and his ability to play in a number of positions has made him a very useful player for the Black Cats.

Whether he plays as a centre-half, at full-back or in midfield, his performances have often been consistent and he provides plenty of energy.

Here, though, we take a look at what Sunderland fans have made of the speculation regarding O’Nien and a potential Championship move…

He's terrible 😉 let him stay at Sunderland ❤🤍 — Ethan Smith (@EthanSmith1717) May 26, 2021

Nah I swear to good if he leaves it’s our own fault waiting this long to offer him a contract 😭😭😭 https://t.co/TCPqNHo8A2 — RyanC98 (@RyanC2408) May 26, 2021

Just stop man🤣🤣 — Adam 🌉 (@adamlyalll) May 26, 2021

Spot on, one of the only players in our squad that could handle the championship. People seem to forget he has never played CB in his career 😂 he’s a midfielder — Ben Craig (@BenCra1g) May 27, 2021

Hope the lad re signs — Baz (@paulbasnett10) May 27, 2021

Squad player at best — Steve Potts (@SteveSpp373) May 27, 2021

Nahh no one is taken him — LJ(Like limit) (@SAFCLJ25) May 26, 2021

Star 😂😂👍 — Dave (@Dave41safc) May 27, 2021