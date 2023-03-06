“It’s only a slight chance” – Ian Evatt confirms Bolton Wanderers player situation as Ipswich Town clash looms

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt has revealed that while Victor Adeboyejo is unlikely to make his return to action for this weekend’s meeting with Ipswich Town, the forward is expected to be in contention to feature against Sheffield Wednesday later this month.

Adeboyejo sustained an issue with his hamstring during the club’s win over Port Vale last month.

The forward then aggravated this injury in the warm-up ahead of Bolton’s meeting with Portsmouth.

Wanderers went on to suffer a 3-1 defeat in this particular fixture.

While Bolton would have been hoping to get back to winning ways last Saturday, they were forced to settle for a point in their meeting with Morecambe as this game ended in a stalemate.

Currently fourth in the League One standings, Bolton are on course to claim a place in the play-offs as they hold a healthy points advantage over Wycombe Wanderers who are leading the chasing pack in the race for a top-six finish.

Following Bolton’s draw with Morecambe, Evatt shared an update on Adeboyejo.

Speaking to Bolton’s official YouTube channel (as cited by Burnden Aces) about the forward, Evatt said: “He’s got a grade-one strain of his hamstring.

“There’s a slight chance he could be available for Ipswich but it’s only a slight chance.

“He’s more likely to be available for Sheffield Wednesday but we’ll see.

“Luckily for us we caught it in time and we didn’t risk him on Tuesday [against Portsmouth].”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Bolton as they would have been fearing the worst when Adeboyejo pulled up ahead of the club’s clash with Portsmouth.

If the forward is ready to make his return to action for Wanderers in their meeting with the Owls, he will be determined to produce an eye-catching performance at Hillsborough.

Since making the switch to Bolton in January, the forward has managed to show glimpses of promise in League One.

Having provided two direct goal contributions in six appearances at this level for Wanderers, Adeboyejo could bolster Bolton’s chances of securing promotion by delivering the goods on a consistent basis between now and the end of the campaign.