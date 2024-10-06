Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has urged all at the club to stick together, although he acknowledged he can understand why the supporters are frustrated as their poor form continued at Sheffield United on Saturday.

With the Hatters having suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, there was an expectation that they would be in the mix to bounce back at the first attempt.

Whilst that remains a possibility, the reality is Luton have endured a torrid start, picking up just eight points from their first nine games, which has left them 21st in the table.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 21 Luton Town 9 -7 8 22 QPR 9 -7 7 23 Portsmouth 9 -11 5 24 Cardiff City 9 -14 5

Rob Edwards comes in for criticism from Luton Town support

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that a section of the fan base are growing unhappy with the manager, and Edwards was subjected to chants calling on him to ‘sort it out’ following the 2-0 defeat at Bramall Lane.

And, speaking to Luton Today, the boss insists the fans are right to show their frustration, but he called for unity as the side try to get out of this mess.

“It’s on me, I’ve got to fix it. We've got to work hard, stick together and turn this around.

“They were amazing and I thank them. I know they’re frustrated but I said this the other day, it’s on me and we’ve got to try and improve. I’m not trying to hide from it, I’ll go and say thank you and apologise. I know they want a better performance, they’ve not come up here saying you have to win, I don’t think. They’re intelligent people, they don’t want to see those goals conceded, they don’t want to see us lose in that manner.”

Rob Edwards will be under pressure

The criticism from the fans would’ve been hard for Edwards to hear, but he knows that football is a results business, and Luton are underachieving this season.

Of course, he will argue that some time may have always been needed after suffering relegation, but the Luton squad are capable of more than they’re showing.

As well as that, it’s hard to argue that the Hatters have deserved more from their performances, as they aren’t playing very well.

So, it’s natural that questions will be asked of Edwards, and he needs to find the right formula quickly.

International break comes at a good time for Luton Town

In that sense, the international break could be coming at just the right time for Luton, as it feels as though they’re in a rut right now.

This gives Edwards the opportunity to work with the majority of the group uninterrupted, and it should help them sort out some of the problems they’re having on the pitch.

It still feels as though the boss doesn’t know his best team, and he has tweaked the formation, so there is a lot of uncertainty that isn’t helping matters at this stage of the season.

Luton are back in action on October 19 when they welcome bitter rivals Watford to Kenilworth Road in what could be a huge fixture for Edwards.