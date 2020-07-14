‘It’s obviously far from ideal’ – Leeds United hit by significant player setback: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Kalvin Phillips looks set to miss Leeds United’s remaining three fixtures this season, with Marcelo Bielsa confirming the 24-year-old’s knee injury could leave him on the sidelines for a month.

Leeds battled away to secure a 1-0 victory over Swansea City on Sunday, but Phillips was clearly in pain, carrying heavy bandaging around his left knee during the second-half.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Phillips will miss Thursday’s clash with Barnsley, with the midfielder’s involvement in the following two fixtures looking unlikely as he teammates go in search of a crucial four points to win promotion.

Our writers discuss the magnitude of this setback…

George Harbey

This is terrible news for Leeds as they look to get over the line and secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Phillips is one of Leeds’ most influential players and he makes things tick in midfield, so to be without him for the final three games of the season is a blow.

We have seen on multiple occasions how hard it is to replace him whenever he has been suspended or injured, and with Adam Forshaw out injured, it could mean that Ben White slots into midfield to replace him.

They cannot afford to take Barnsley lightly as they are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Championship table, so having your best players available is a must, and to be without Phillips is not news they wanted to hear at all.

Marcelo Bielsa will remain calm and find a way around it, though, that’s a certainty.

Jacob Potter

This is a huge blow for Leeds.

Phillips has been a key member of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, and would likely have been one of the first names on the team-sheet.

But news that he hasn’t been able to shake off the knock he picked up against Swansea will be hugely frustrating for Leeds.

I do think they’ll have enough quality in terms of replacements for Phillips to come into the squad against Barnsley, but they’ll be slightly worried heading into the game against Derby County in particular.

Phillips offers much-needed cover to the Leeds defence, which can look incredibly frail when they’re at their worst.

It’s a good job it’s come so late into the season though, as I would really fear for Leeds’ promotion chances if this injury blow was earlier in the campaign.

George Dagless

It’s obviously far from ideal but it won’t derail them.

Phillips has been fantastic this season in the middle of Leeds’ midfield and does all the work you need at the base of it to allow the more offensive players the license to get the job done up top.

He’s obviously going to be a big miss given the energy and bite he brings but I do think Leeds will be fine and still earn promotion.

Ben White can do that job, and I’m sure he will do it more than well enough given the season he has had, whilst the rest of the squad is still largely fit and confidence is up, so I think they’ll be ok.