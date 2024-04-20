With the current season about to reach its climax, there are still plenty of players who remain in the dark about their immediate future.

After reaching the play-offs last season, the 2023/24 campaign had been a fairly frustrating one for all of a Middlesbrough persuasion up until recent weeks, but even after Michael Carrick's side hit a strong run of form, the top six seems just one bridge too far in what remains of the campaign.

Therefore, the former Manchester United midfielder can put some time into forward-planning next season, when the Boro faithful can hope a play-off push is sustainable across all 46 games of the Championship's regular season.

Jonny Howson's situation at the Riverside Stadium

Unlike some clubs in the division, there aren't too many within the current squad whose future at the Riverside Stadium is yet to be made clear.

Alongside Jamie Jones, Liam Roberts and Paddy McNair in that regard is the experienced central midfielder Jonny Howson, who has called the North East home since joining from Norwich City for an estimated £6m fee back in 2017 under Garry Monk's management, and is the only player at the club to remain from that era in the club's history.

Howson has been a mainstay in the side under a plethora of managers, which has seen him clock over 300 appearances for the club as they look to end their hiatus from the Premier League.

Jonny Howson's Middlesbrough Career Stats (2017-Present) Season Appearances Goals 2017/18 48 3 2018/19 47 1 2019/20 43 - 2020/21 43 1 2021/22 49 1 2022/23 45 0 2023/24* 40 3 TOTAL 315 9 All stats as per Transfermarkt (*As of 20/04/24)

Despite remaining at the club for such a lengthy period, the last two contract extensions which the 35-year-old has put pen-to-paper on have been one-year rolling extensions, having commited his future to both in 2022 and 2023.

Therefore, his contract is up once more in two months' time, and there has been speculation on whether Carrick will offer the veteran another fresh deal, having made 35 Championship appearances this season, continuing to bring great leadership and composure to the side alongside the youthful Hayden Hackney in the centre of midfield.

Jonny Howson issues hopeful stance on his Middlesbrough FC future

Unsurprisingly, Howson has been quizzed on his stance regarding remaining a Middlesbrough player for yet another season.

As previously mentioned, the midfielder has experienced this situation before, which is something he was quick to reference when featuring on the official EFL podcast in the week.

"I guess that's not for me to answer. You'll have to ask above me," Howson said.

"Of course I'd love to stay. It's funny, because it's been very similar the past two or three seasons, where we'll get to this stage of the season and (then I pick up another contract)," Howson stated

"So it's nothing new regarding myself. I'm pretty relaxed about it, and if I can stay another season, great, I'd love to. If not, that's part and parcel of football. I'll look for another club.

"When you are a bit younger you see certain things that go on in football and it does take you by surprise. When you get to this age and you've seen certain things go on nothing surprises you."

Although Howson is grateful to have donned the red and white for such a lengthy period, there is one regret he holds about his time at the Riverside, regardless of whether that comes to an end in the coming weeks.

"I want to go on as long as possible," the midfield veteran continued.

"I've had some great memories. My only disappointment would be that I came here to get promoted and I haven't achieved that, so from that point of view, it'd be a disappointment. But apart from that, I've loved it here. I'm sure we'll know within the next month or two," he concluded.

Related Sky Sports pundit issues Middlesbrough v Leeds United score prediction David Prutton has issued his score predictions ahead of another crucial weekend of Championship action.

Jonny Howson has given Michael Carrick a tough Middlesbrough decision to make

Ultimately, this is one of many tough decisions that Carrick will face in the weeks to come.

There's no doubt that the Boro captain brings a number of qualities to the side, none more so than his leadership, but the club have more than that to factor in when weighing up any options.

According to Capology, Howson is earning an estimated £25,000 per week, which is somewhat of a hefty fee for a plethora of second tier sides, so the club could potentially be reluctant to accept their loss on the aforementioned £6m transfer seven years ago.

Either way, Howson and Middlesbrough will be hoping to end this season on a high, which begins on Monday when they host promotion-chasing Leeds United, one of the midfielder's former sides.