‘It’s not without its risks’ – Fulham make enquiry to sign striker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are among a number of clubs to have made an enquiry for FC Koln striker Simon Terodde, as per SportBild via Sports Witness.

The 32-year-old has managed just four goals in 23 appearances for the Bundesliga side this season, with him unlikely to play a part for the club next season.

With this in mind, what do you think of this potential deal from a Fulham perspective? Would he be a good signing? Do they need him?

The team here at FLW discuss…..

George Harbey

I don’t think this would be a good move for Fulham.

Terodde is clearly an experienced forward who has scored a decent amount of goals for Cologne and Stuttgart, but he’s now 32 years of age and scored only four goals in 2019/20, which suggests that his best days are now behind him.

Whilst Aleksandar Mitrovic is still at the club, he will undoubtedly be Fulham’s main striker up top, with Bobby Reid and Aboubakar Kamara closely following as back-up to the prolific Serbian, and given that Fulham utilise a 4-3-3 system, it’s hard to see where Terodde would fit in at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have been guilty on spending large amounts of money on unproven players in the past, especially last season, and I think they will have learnt from their mistakes and can’t see them pursuing Terodde.

There are much better options out there, I feel.

Jacob Potter

I’d avoid a move for him.

Terodde hasn’t been that impressive with FC Koln this season, and has only scored four goals in 23 appearances, which certainly isn’t a great return for a striker in the German top-flight.

He’s also 32, which is likely to mean that he’s past his best, and it’s a move that wouldn’t make much sense to me.

Mitrovic is a far better option to have in the starting XI for Fulham, and I don’t think Terodde would be an upgrade on the Serbian international.

Terodde would be used on a rotational basis at best, and I definitely feel as though there are better and less riskier options for Fulham in the summer transfer window, especially if they’re to win promotion back into the Premier League this season.

Can you name the stadium of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF HULL CITY'S STADIUM? KCOM Stadium KTOM Stadium KPOM Stadium KROM Stadium

Ned Holmes

I don’t mind this from a Fulham perspective.

Aleksander Mitrovic is clearly the Cottagers first-choice forward and one of the most dangerous strikers in the Championship, without a doubt.

Beyond the Serbian, I’m not hugely convinced by their options at number nine so signing Terrode would make a lot of sense.

He’s been a consistent goalscorer in German football for some time now and would certainly add something to Parker’s squad.

It’s not without its risks, however, as the 32-year-old is coming off a difficult year in the Bundesliga and is currently carrying a knee injury.

As long as he’s being brought in as a back-up and a bit-part player, I like this move. I’d question if he’s the right man if they’re bringing him as first-choice or as a contingency plan in case of Mitrovic’s exit.