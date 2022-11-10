“It’s not time to get excited, not at all” – Troy Deeney delivers honest verdict on Birmingham City ahead of Sunderland

Birmingham City are preparing to take on Sunderland in the Friday night football at St Andrews this week.

The Blues will be looking to take the momentum they gained from their last-minute equaliser against Swansea City in midweek to their game against the Black Cats.

This will be the final game for both sides as the Championship comes to a halt for a month because of the 2022 World Cup, so Birmingham and Sunderland will be looking to end on a positive note.

Birmingham are unbeaten at St Andrews since the middle of August, while Sunderland will be looking to make it three games unbeaten on the road.

Tuesday night’s last-minute equaliser came from Blues striker Troy Deeney, and the 34-year-old has been speaking ahead of the Sunderland game and has gone on to label this Birmingham side as a “work in progress”.

Deeney said, via Birmingham Live: “It’s not time to get excited, not at all,” he said. “I am sure if we lose on Friday, we will be four points off the bottom three, it’s just the nature of the Championship.

“I feel like we are a work in progress, like we are getting people believing back in the team and the squad. We had 19,000 last Friday, we are getting people buying into it which is great but still loads of work to do to progress us to being a genuine top ten team.

“We have got to keep our feet on the ground, we are 20 games in, people were saying we are relegation favourites, and we bottom of every one of these so-called expert’s lists, so we just have to keep working, keep believing and doing what we do. But we can get better, there is room to improve, so we have to improve.

“Remember the experts said we are bottom, so we are going to have to listen to the experts – we don’t get carried away. You know what I’m like, we demand more. So, when we draw, I don’t sit there and go ‘Well done’ because I scored, I say ‘We need to do more.’ When we win, I say, ‘We need to do more’ and when we lose, I say, ‘We definitely need to do more’. As long as there’s more to be done, we will always do it.

“There’s work to be done, our crossing from corners was really poor against Swansea, our set pieces are really strong as proved on Saturday. So, we need to get consistent. Until we get that and there’s nothing, I can complain about then we will keep carrying on.”

The Verdict

Deeney has been there and done it in the Championship and will be that player in the dressing room that make sures the team stay grounded and just keep working hard on the training ground and improving in matches.

Birmingham is performing much better than many expected, and as a result, many people believe the Blues could finish here or there. But like Deeney says, the Championship is a crazy league, and a defeat on Friday could well see them looking over their shoulders again.

The 34-year-old is a wise head in the dressing room, ensuring that no one gets too excited about a win or too deflated by a defeat.