‘It’s not something he can keep doing’ – Lee Bowyer under pressure at Charlton Athletic: The verdict

Charlton Athletic lost their fourth game in their last six on Saturday as they were downed 3-0 by Blackpool at the Valley.

It was a disastrous afternoon for the Addicks which saw them get comfortably defeated whilst having two players sent off, further denting their hopes of securing a play-off spot.

Boss Lee Bowyer is under increasing pressure to rejuvenate the club’s fortunes with the London side now down in 12th, five points away from sixth placed Doncaster Rovers.

So, with pressure growing on Bowyer and certain sections of the Charlton fanbase calling for him to go, do you fear for Bowyer’s job at the Valley?

George Dagless

I’m not as concerned as I would be if it was a different manager or at a different club.

By all accounts Thomas Sandgaard and Lee Bowyer have a good relationship and they know, or believe, it’s a rebuilding job that needs undertaking with stuff away from the pitch so concerning for so long.

I do believe, then, that Sandgaard still thinks Bowyer is the man for the job and he probably still has a bit of credit in the bank for the work he’s done prior.

That being said, you cannot avoid the calls for him to leave on social media growing and the poor run of form, as well as the alarming way a lot of the players appeared to down tools on Saturday.

He’s dug a few out again in the press since and that is a fine tightrope to be walking – it’s not something he can keep doing.

He won’t be going just yet but results do need to improve fast, especially with strugglers Wigan and Northampton two of their next three games.

Phil Spencer

It’s hard to see how Lee Bowyer could keep his job for much longer.

Despite all of the previous off-field uncertainty the focus for Charlton must surely be on securing promotion back to the Championship again.

At the moment they’re way off the pace.

Bowyer sounds downbeat at the moment and so it wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see him moving on one way or another.

After all, their current mid-table position is far from good enough for a club of their standing.

Chris Thorpe

I think so yes, now that they have a new owner in charge, I feel like patience is now wearing thin.

The expectations are a lot higher at the club now and for that reason Bowyer will be expected to get results on a much more consistent basis.

They’re only five points off the top six in League One, however their situation could soon worsen if they don’t buck their ideas up.

For a squad of their talents, they shouldn’t be where they are and unfortunately the buck falls with the manager.