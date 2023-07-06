Simon Jordan has given his verdict on the appointment of Daniel Farke at Leeds United.

Farke was announced as the new head coach at Elland Road earlier this week after a protracted interview process.

The German proved the early front-runner, beating out a number of other big-name candidates.

Farke’s experience in Championship football could be a good omen for the Whites as they look to gain promotion straight back to the Premier League.

The 46-year-old has overseen promotion in two of his three campaigns in the English second tier, having previously managed Norwich City for four years from 2017 to 2021.

What does Simon Jordan make of Daniel Farke’s appointment at Leeds United?

Jordan has credited Leeds with a sensible appointment ahead of the new Championship season.

The former Crystal Palace chairman took a swipe at Jesse Marsch, while predicting Farke to give Leeds a good chance at a place back in the top flight.

“I think it’s an okay appointment,” said Jordan, via Talksport’s YouTube channel.

“He did a decent job [at Norwich] in the end.

"It’s got sense to it.

“It’s not some stupid, half-baked American appointment with no real substance to it.

“This guy has gotten you out of the Championship, so clearly Leeds should be in the business of getting out of the Championship at the first available opportunity while most of the money of the Premier League parachute payments is available.

“The financial impact is less deep than being in there for a second season, because then you really are having to cut your cloth accordingly, sell players because the distributions are diminished quite significantly in the second season.

“I think he gives them a chance.”

Since departing Norwich in 2021, Farke has gone on to manage Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

He led the side to a 10th place finish in the German top flight, before departing at the end of last season.

Leeds’ Championship campaign gets underway next month, with pre-season already beginning.

The Whites’ first game of the term will come on 6 August against Cardiff City.

Competition for promotion will be tough, with a number of big clubs now all vying for a place in the Premier League.

Will Daniel Farke prove to be a good appointment for Leeds United?

The transfer market will be an important factor in whether Leeds can compete for promotion next season.

But Farke’s pedigree speaks for itself.

Of the names that were linked with the role at Elland Road, Farke stood out as the ideal candidate to take over the first team squad.

Farke’s style of football should suit the players at Leeds, and will certainly be pleasing to the supporters.

He also has a history of getting good results, and his track record in the Championship is impeccable.

While it may take some adaptation time, especially with the number of new players likely to come through the door this summer, Leeds should still be considered one of the favourites for an automatic promotion place this campaign.