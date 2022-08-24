“It’s not really like us” – Gary Rowett speaks out on Millwall concern ahead of Reading clash

Millwall probably haven’t started this season as consistently as they would’ve hoped with a mixed bag of results so far.

However, something concerning for Gary Rowett’s side is the number of goals his side are conceding.

Last season, the Lions conceded the third fewest goals out of the top six but this season they have already let in eight goals in the league.

After being knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the first round, losing to Cambridge United, Millwall will have had a week of training in preparation for this weekend’s game against Reading.

This is time the team could probably do with and Rowett has admitted that their defensive performance is something they’ll be focusing on as he told News at Den: “We might be focused a little more on one or two things. We’ll be focused on certain wins we think we need to for Reading, again, you have to look forward at what’s required. I think we generally have to keep improving in the areas we’re improving.

“It’d be nice to get back to keeping clean sheets again, it’d be nice to not concede so many goals. It’s not really like us, but at the same time, we’ve scored goals this season that we probably haven’t scored previously.

“We’re trying to find a balance all the time, but we don’t want to be conceding two goals a game. Particularly away from home, we haven’t had enough clean sheets in the last 25 games. I think it’s important that we get back to being a little more frugal in allowing opposition players chances to score really.”

The Verdict:

Last season Millwall were brilliant at limiting the chances other teams conceded and was one of the factors behind their fairly successful season.

Therefore, Rowett will be disappointed that his side have started the season conceding so many goals and this is definitely something they need to work on if they are to push up the league this season.

It’s still early enough in the season that this doesn’t have to be an issue for Millwall this season and we now they are a side capable of putting in a solid defensive display.

However, a clean sheet against Reading on Saturday could be exactly what they need to set them up going forward.