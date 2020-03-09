‘It’s not quite over yet’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to play-off chances

Derby County picked up another invaluable win at the weekend, defeating Blackburn Rovers by three goals to nil at Pride Park.

The Rams were back to their best after beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at Hillsborough last weekend, and Phillip Cocu would have been urging his side to replicate that level of performance on Sunday.

Despite Wayne Rooney missing out due to injury, Louie Sibley stepped up to score his first Derby County goal in some style – finding the top corner on 26 minutes from 30 yards.

Sibley was at the heart of Derby’s second goal, too, teeing up Graeme Shinnie whose long-range effort was tapped in by Chris Martin on the rebound right before half-time.

Martin netted his second goal and Derby’s third from the penalty spot on 85 minutes, before Will Buckley was sent off for Blackburn in stoppage time.

It’s a win that sees Derby climb to 12th in the Championship table, and most importantly, only five points off the play-off places with nine league games remaining this term.

This has led to plenty of Derby fans daring to dream after two impressive wins on the bounce, and they are certainly starting to pick up at the perfect time of the season.

Here, we take a look at Rams fans’ thoughts heading into the final games of the campaign…

Derby always manage to keep you being positive, but surely it’s always better to be the form side when it comes to a late playoff run. This league proves more than ever anyone can beat anyone so it’s not quite over yet. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Andy (@MardyRam) March 8, 2020

Last season with 5 games to go we were 7th 5 points outside the playoffs – we have 9 games to go we are 5 points outside the playoffs anything is possible #dcfc #dcfcfans — 🎙The Ramswriter Podcast🎙 (@ramswriter) March 8, 2020

Poor league but let’s take advantage of the fact — Pete (@dcfc_pb) March 8, 2020

It’s the hope that kills you… — Stuart Forsyth (@sjforsyth) March 8, 2020

God help this team if it flukes promotion. I would rather not make the playoffs but haven't solid top 10 finish. — CaliforniaProle (@Yankee_Ram) March 8, 2020

With 9 games remaining, considering we've still got to play Millwall, Preston and Cardiff City (all away), six wins and the playoffs are on. Not even Leeds or West Brom are averaging two points per game, so it is an uphill task. But, still great we're in the mix #dcfcfans #dcfc — Tom Thorogood (@TomThorogood17) March 8, 2020

What a weekend for us man, looking forward to the playoffs #dcfc https://t.co/8VZc9AAxED — James Shaw (@MrJShaw) March 8, 2020

Cmon you Rams 🐑 I still believe DCFC will make it to the playoffs with or without Rooney @dcfcofficial #derbyblackburn #rams #rooney — Tanvir (@TanvirSJ1) March 8, 2020