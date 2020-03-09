Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘It’s not quite over yet’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react to play-off chances

Derby County picked up another invaluable win at the weekend, defeating Blackburn Rovers by three goals to nil at Pride Park.

The Rams were back to their best after beating Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at Hillsborough last weekend, and Phillip Cocu would have been urging his side to replicate that level of performance on Sunday.

Despite Wayne Rooney missing out due to injury, Louie Sibley stepped up to score his first Derby County goal in some style – finding the top corner on 26 minutes from 30 yards.

Sibley was at the heart of Derby’s second goal, too, teeing up Graeme Shinnie whose long-range effort was tapped in by Chris Martin on the rebound right before half-time.

Martin netted his second goal and Derby’s third from the penalty spot on 85 minutes, before Will Buckley was sent off for Blackburn in stoppage time.

It’s a win that sees Derby climb to 12th in the Championship table, and most importantly, only five points off the play-off places with nine league games remaining this term.

This has led to plenty of Derby fans daring to dream after two impressive wins on the bounce, and they are certainly starting to pick up at the perfect time of the season.

Here, we take a look at Rams fans’ thoughts heading into the final games of the campaign…


