‘It’s not nice’ – Chris Hughton issues honest thoughts on Nottingham Forest fans’ criticism

Chris Hughton says he understands fans’ frustrations after coming under criticism from the Nottingham Forest faithful last night.

The Reds fell to their third successive defeat in the Championship, losing 2-1 at home to Blackburn Rovers and producing another below-par performance.

Blackburn took the lead right after half-time, with Harry Pickering’s free-kick being glanced in by Daniel Ayala’s head into the bottom corner.

Forest did find an equaliser courtesy of Philip Zinckernagel’s long-range effort, but Rovers grabbed all three points late on when Darragh Lenihan headed in.

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Forest won or lost more against Aston Villa? Won more Lost more

In the second half, fans began to get more and more frustrated, with boos ringing out shortly after the hour mark when Alex Mighten was replaced by Joao Carvalho. There were also chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” and even songs for Hughton’s predecessor, Sabri Lamouchi.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live post-match, though, Hughton says he understands fans’ frustrations, and it all comes with having a passionate fanbase.

He said: “I can understand that. It comes with it. It’s a brilliant crowd here and a very vocal crowd. They’re a very passionate crowd,”

“When things are going well and they are behind you, it’s the best thing. But when things are not going well, it’s a passionate crowd, and you have to accept that.

“You have to accept the difficult times and the rough with the smooth. All we can do is endeavour to get better results for this crowd.

“It was a huge crowd tonight, and we desperately want to do well for them. At the minute, it’s been tough, especially with results. But we have to dig deep and look forward to the next one.”

“Is it nice? No, it’s not nice. Do I take it personally, no, I don’t.

The Verdict

It’s starting to turn quite nasty at the City Ground.

Last season, the performances were just as bad, if not worse, but the players and manager maybe got away with it given that the fans weren’t able to attend games.

Two home games into this season, and fans have already voiced their discontent in more than one way.

The impact they can have is frightening, and it may even force the board into making a decision a lot earlier than they thought they initially might have had to.