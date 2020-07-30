‘It’s not needed’ – Leeds United weigh up move for European player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing Utrecht full-back Sean Klaiber, according to Voetbal International.

Klaiber has seemingly made a good impression on Marcelo Bielsa for his performances during the 2019/20 season, where Utrecht finished sixth in the Eredivisie table.

He made 31 appearances for the club last season, and will be eager to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

A move to Leeds could be a tempting proposition for Klaiber, with the Whites recently winning promotion into the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Yorkshire-based side finished top of the Championship table, and ten points clear of second-placed West Brom, which certainly makes for impressive reading.

Bielsa is seemingly keen to add some depth to his defensive options to prepare for life in the top-flight next season, with Klaiber being targeted early into the summer transfer window.

But would Klaiber be a good addition to the Leeds United squad ahead of next season?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

It’s not needed at all.

It doesn’t matter that Klaiber is a good player and could ‘cut it’ in the Premier League, Leeds don’t need another right-back.

Luke Ayling deserves the chance to start in the Premier League, whilst Stuart Dallas will serve as someone with more than enough about him to cover.

In addition to that you’ve got Jamie Shackleton, who is able to play there.

Bielsa doesn’t like to carry numbers within his squad and this just makes this deal seem so unlikely.

There’s other priorities right now.

George Harbey:

Klaiber looks to be a real talent who could add some real quality in depth for Leeds.

He’s only 25 years of age and has established himself as a top defender in the Eredivisie, and having contributed to eight goals this season through goals and assists, it shows that he isn’t afraid to venture forward just like Luke Ayling does.

Ayling should be a regular starter for Leeds next season having been so important under Marcelo Bielsa over the past couple of seasons, but Leeds’ squad needs strengthening and they don’t have too many defensive options at full-back other than Robbie Gotts and Stuart Dallas.

Klaiber would be an exciting addition, though, but with any Leeds signing, whether he is successful or not all depends on whether he is fit enough to work under Bielsa’s intense training methods.

George Dagless:

Potentially.

He’s playing at a good level and perhaps Leeds want to get some genuine competition for Luke Ayling, though Ayling had an excellent season in the Championship.

Even so, I think we’ll see Leeds sign some senior players so they have at least two for every position – or close to it – rather than relying on the kids for back-up and Klaiber could be worth a look with that in mind.

I do wonder, though, whether Leeds might want to consider a player more familiar with the Premier League.