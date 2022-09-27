“It’s not like we are going to miss him” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit speaks out over interest in Owls midfielder

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru at Sheffield Wednesday is a man who has been in high demand since the summer, with teams from higher up the pyramid looking to try and do a deal for him.

Blackpool and Bristol City wanted to take the player into the Championship and saw two bids for the midfielder turned down.

It seemed as though the only way was up for the player then over the transfer window but no deal ever materialised and the Owls were keen to keep him at Hillsborough. It looked like their decision to hold onto Dele-Bashiru had paid off too, with some early season performances suggesting he was getting better and better.

It means that there is likely to still be some teams keeping tabs on him by the time the January transfer window rolls around – but his top-end performances in League One have somewhat tailed off. In fact, he’s managed to feature in only five of Wednesday’s league games so far this season, with four starts.

Other midfielders that have been brought in are now getting much more frequent gametime than the player – and it could mean he actually is available in the winter window and for a lesser price too. Speaking to Sheffield Wednesday’s Football League World fan pundit James Mappin he agrees that the midfielder is not as prominent in the first-team at the minute and claimed he would happily take ‘£1m or £2m’ in a deal for the player, as long as his side are recouping a fee.

Speaking about Dele-Bashiru then, he said:”It’s a funny one that one because he had a fantastic game against Portsmouth, scored two goals and everyone thought he was gonna be the next best thing. Since then though, he’s kind of struggled to hold his place in the side. He did start last week against Ipswich, it didn’t really work to be perfectly honest, kind of playing him a little bit out of position but he was out of the side against Wycombe as well.

“If he was that good, he’d be playing week-in, week-out and he’s not. You’ve got Bannan, Byers, I know Vaulks played at the weekend and you’ve got Windass as well who all go ahead of him in terms of the pecking order, which is strange really considering the hype around him at the start of the season. It’s a tricky one in terms of how much would we accept for him.

“If he’s not going to sign a new contract, then we’re better to get something for him rather than nothing. If that was around the £1m mark, £2m mark, I’d be more than happy with that. Like I said, he’s not playing regular football so it’s not like we are going to miss him to be perfectly honest.”

The Verdict

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru does look like he could be a real talent and at least a very solid option in the Championship or at a higher level.

At 21-years-old, he is also still developing and has the potential to be an even better player down the line. When you consider his age then and the showings he has already put in at Hillsborough, it is hard to disagree that he would be a very good signing for a team in the second tier.

Right now though, it seems Sheffield Wednesday fans aren’t too bothered about letting him leave. They’re having success without the midfielder in the side and have plenty of options to fill that position if he was to leave. It means he might not be missed and if he did fetch a fee like James said, in the seven-figure mark, then it could be good business for the club.

It wouldn’t be a surprise then at this rate to see him allowed to move on in the winter window.