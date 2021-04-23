It’s not just Max Aarons that Manchester United are eyeing from Norwich City as fresh news emerges

Norwich City’s sporting director Stuart Webber is ‘admired’ by Manchester United as they begin their search for Ed Woodward’s successor.

As discussed on @talkSPORT #MUFC have started their search for Ed Woodward's replacement. Likely to be an external appointment with Premier League experience. Stuart Webber #NCFC and Martin Semmens #SaintsFC both admired. Told it won't be Paul Barber who is committed to #BHAFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) April 23, 2021

The Red Devils executive vice-chairman has been under-fire from the United fans, and the whole footballing world, after he was involved in trying to make the Premier League side part of a European Super League, although he has since denied he was a fan of the idea.

Nevertheless, the fallout has seen Woodward resign from his position, but he will remain in his role until the end of the year.

So, the hierarchy will have started searching for a replacement and TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook confirmed that Webber is someone who is on the radar.

“#MUFC have started their search for Ed Woodward’s replacement. Likely to be an external appointment with Premier League experience. Stuart Webber #NCFC and Martin Semmens #SaintsFC both admired.”

Webber has been crucial to the success that Norwich have enjoyed over the years, with his recruitment bringing plenty of plaudits.

United appear to be fans of the work that has been done at Carrow Road, as they have strongly been linked with a move for right-back Max Aarons ahead of the summer transfer window.

The verdict

This is a worry for Norwich, although with Woodward not leaving until the end of the year, it gives the club plenty of time to plan if anything comes of it.

It’s no surprise that such big clubs are keeping tabs on Webber, and it shows just how well he has done at Norwich, whilst his time at Huddersfield was also impressive.

So, this is something to monitor in the coming weeks and months as United narrow down their search.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.