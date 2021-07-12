‘It’s not guaranteed’ – Charlton Athletic weigh up move for 33-goal star – Would he start? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic are considering a move for Paul Mullin, according to Alan Nixon of The Sun.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a glorious season for Cambridge United last year after finding the back of the net on 33 occasions in all competitions for the League Two side.

As a result Mullin led the club to promotion from the fourth tier, however they’ll now have to tackle life in League One without the attacker.

Mullin is now a free agent after coming to the end of his contract, and with Charlton taking an interest in his services, it means that he could have the chance to challenge for promotion again next term.

So would the striker be seen as a first team regular at The Valley?

The team at FLW have their say…

Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Charlton Athletic’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

1 of 15 Lyle Taylor and Macauley Bonne in 19/20? 10 11 12 13

Adam Jones If you asked me whether he would be a guaranteed starter for another League One side, I probably would have said yes but Charlton Athletic have great options up front. They may have lost Chuks Aneke, but Nigel Adkins has replaced him with another very capable scorer in Jayden Stockley who did well in the second half of last season at The Valley. Conor Washington is another goalscoring option for the Addicks to utilise. Considering they only started with one up front at times last season as well, it makes this job even harder for Mullin who is yet to prove himself in League One despite playing there briefly for Tranmere Rovers. However, he was lethal for Cambridge United last season, scoring 31 league goals in 46 appearances last season and this is the sort of guy who can win you promotion. Under Nigel Adkins, the Addicks are craving just that. But is he a guaranteed starter? No. He could. But it’s not guaranteed. The fact he’s only shown his lethal form for one season may also work against him when it comes to picking the starting lineup. Ben Wignall It really depends on what system Nigel Adkins plans on using next season as to whether I see Mullin being a guaranteed starter – if he plans on using just one striker then I can see Jayden Stockley being preferred. For the majority of Adkins’ games in charge when he arrived in March he used a 4-3-3 formation with the physical presence of Stockley flanked by two quicker players out wide, but he did experiment with 4-4-2 a few times. Mullin wouldn’t really suit in a 4-3-3 out wide however if Adkins were to go with a 4-4-2 then Mullin could be the perfect foil for Stockley up-front – if he can prove that he can make the step up to League One level. I do think that Mullin is worth taking a punt on for a club like Charlton – he scored 33 times last season for Cambridge but he’s just got to prove that it was not a fluke of a season and that he can score goals in the third tier but he just wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter in my eyes. Sam Rourke Right now, I’d probably say no. Although, a lot would depend on what system Nigel Adkins utilised next term at Charlton as if he does play with just one striker, Jayden Stockley should be starting for me. There is no denying that Mullin enjoyed an incredible campaign for Cambridge United last season and the natural next step for him is up into League One. On a free transfer, I really think this would be worth a go for Charlton but right now I don’t see him heading straight into that starting XI, with the likes of Stockley and Conor Washington among those who will be in prime contention to start.