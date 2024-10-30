Akin Famewo is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines for Sheffield Wednesday following an injury suffered against Portsmouth.

The defender went off after just 28 minutes on Friday night during the 2-1 victory over Pompey at Fratton Park having suffered a fitness issue.

The centre-back had been a prominent part of Danny Rohl’s side prior to going down before the half-hour mark, starting in each of their last eight league games.

However, he missed their penalty shoot-out defeat to Brentford in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, with the scores level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

He is now set for further time on the sidelines, with Rohl providing an update following their defeat to the Bees in midweek.

Akin Famewo - Sheffield Wednesday league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 17 (15) 1 (1) 2023-24 35 (30) 0 2024-25 8 0 (1)

Rohl has confirmed that Famewo is set to be absent for months, rather than weeks, following a scan in the aftermath of his injury.

The German coach claimed it is a big injury, with no immediate timeframe given for a potential return to the side.

“No, it’s not good,” Rohl told The Star.

“We speak about months at the moment. It is a big one.”

Related Michael Smith drops hint on his Sheffield Wednesday future Michael Smith has come to the fore for Sheffield Wednesday this term and has recently spoke out about what the future holds for him

Famewo has been with Sheffield Wednesday since the summer of 2022, joining the Yorkshire outfit from Norwich City.

The 25-year-old played a role in the Owls earning promotion via the play-offs under Darren Moore in 2023, featuring 17 times in League One that campaign.

He went on to play 35 times in the Championship last season, with the team narrowly avoiding relegation with a remarkable escape from the bottom three, finishing 20th in the table.

Famewo missed the start of this term due to a small injury issue, but has gone straight back into the starting lineup since his return in late August.

He started each of the Owls’ last eight league games prior to being substituted against Portsmouth with injury.

Sheffield Wednesday league position

Sheffield Wednesday moved up to 13th in the Championship table with a 2-1 win at Fratton Park last Friday.

An impressive 70th-minute strike from Michael Smith sealed an important three points, putting Rohl’s side within four points of the play-off positions.

However, the absence of Famewo on a long-term basis will come as a blow to the team given his importance.

Next up for Sheffield Wednesday is a home game against Watford on 2 November, following their midweek elimination from the EFL Cup.

Akin Famewo absence will hurt Sheffield Wednesday in the coming weeks and months

Sheffield Wednesday lost three of their opening four league games prior to Famewo’s return to the side, and just two of the eight he featured in.

The centre-back has gone from strength to strength during his time at Hillsborough, and has proven himself as a Championship calibre player under Rohl.

Losing him for a lengthy spell is a big blow for Rohl, with Michael Ihiekwe’s absence also hurting their defensive options at the moment.

Max Lowe jumped into the side on Tuesday night, and this is now perhaps a chance for the 27-year-old to stake his claim as a regular starter in a new, unfamiliar role following his arrival in the summer.