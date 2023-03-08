“It’s not good news” – Neil Warnock reveals double Huddersfield Town injury blow

Huddersfield Town will be without Jaheim Headley for six weeks after the left wing-back injured his hamstring in Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Coventry City.

Headley, who scored and assisted in the Terriers’ recent win over Birmingham City, limped out of Saturday’s game at the John Smith’s Stadium inside 20 minutes and was set for a scan at the start of this week.

After sitting out last night’s goalless draw with Bristol City, it’s now emerged that Headley is facing six weeks on the sidelines having injured the tendon in his hamstring.

Neil Warnock revealed post-match: “It’s not good news, he’s done damage to the tendon. He’s going to be (out for) six weeks or something like that.”

Scott High was another player to miss out on selection last night for Huddersfield, dropping out of Warnock’s squad completely despite playing 90 minutes against Coventry.

Warnock explained how that was tactical, yet High has fractured his hand and will be training and playing in a cast moving forwards.

The hope is that he will be available for selection still.

“Scott has fractured his hand,” Warnock continued. “The physio didn’t want him to play but I wouldn’t have played him tonight anyhow. He’s going to have a cast on it.

“He’s training, it just whether he lands on it. It’s a double fracture to his wrist believe it or not.”

Last night’s draw with Bristol City leaves Huddersfield still cut adrift in the Championship relegation zone. They are 23rd and six points adrift of safety.

The Verdict

This is a blow for Huddersfield, who aren’t having much luck on the injury front right now.

Headley was electric in the win over Birmingham, offering such good balance from left wing-back. To be without him for what looks like the bulk of the rest of the season is a massive concern for Warnock.

He’s got Josh Ruffels and Ben Jackson as options in that role now, yet neither carry the athleticism or attacking intent that Headley did against Birmingham – or they haven’t shown it yet.

