‘It’s not going to be cheap’ – Fulham plot audacious move for key Swansea City figure: The verdict

Fulham are hoping to tempt Steve Cooper to Craven Cottage this summer, according to reports from The Sun.

The West London side are facing a pivotal couple of weeks with speculation building around the future of Scott Parker amid links to Championship rivals Bournemouth.

If Parker does move to the south coast it means that the recently-relegated side will be looking for a suitable replacement and could look to the Swansea City boss in order to secure an immediate return to the Premier League this term.

So would Steve Cooper be a good appointment?

The team at FLW have their say…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent appointment.

There’s no denying that Cooper is a very good coach, however I’m not sure his style of play would be suited to the Cottagers. Despite their reputation, Swansea were pretty pragmatic last season and it was a defensive solidity that was the basis for their success.

Obviously, that’s a positive about Cooper but I think he would need to be more expansive with Fulham and it would be interesting to see if he could adapt to a side that would expect to dominate games each week. The players should benefit from an attacking coach, whilst that’s the sort of football the fans expect too.

Clearly, they could do a lot worse than the Swans boss, but there are other good potential appointments out there for what will be a very attractive job.

Ned Holmes

This would be a fantastic appointment for Fulham but it’s not going to be cheap. It’s been suggested that it could cost around £3.5 million to prize him away from the Swans this summer but it could be worth it. If Parker is leaving, then it’s time for a bit of a reset at Fulham and Cooper could be the man to do that. He’s proven not just his ability at Championship level, having taken the Swans to the play-offs in back-to-back seasons, but also his quality coaching young players. Given some of the talented players coming through at the west London club, Steven Sessegnon for example, he could be the perfect man to take charge at Craven Cottage. Jacob Potter You can understand their thinking with this potential appointment. Fulham won’t be wanting to lose Scott Parker this summer, but if they are, then they need to have a good enough replacement lined up to take charge at Craven Cottage. I firmly believe that Cooper can be the manager to do just that, and if he can get his ideas and philosophies across quickly to the Fulham squad, then they’ll have a serious chance of returning to the top flight at the first time of asking. He’d be by number one managerial target heading into the new season if I were Fulham, but they’ll know they face a tough ask to prize him away from Swansea City.