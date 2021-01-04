‘It’s not difficult to see why’ – Arsenal to rival Leeds United for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Arsenal have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Seny Dieng, according to The Sun.

The Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper has established himself as the club’s first choice stopper this term which has reportedly attracted admiring glances from Premier League sides Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

But is the 26-year-old good enough for the Gunners?

The team at FLW have their say…

Jake Sanders It's not difficult to see why Arsenal are clearly in the market for a back-up goalkeeper. And whilst a move for a player that was playing in League One last season wouldn't appear an overwhelming signing from a Gunners perspective, the terrible form of Runar Alex Runarsson, which hit boiling point against Manchester City in their recent Carabao Cup defeat, has clearly forced Mikel Arteta to act quickly. Dieng has established himself as QPR's number one, and although he would most likely have to settle for playing second fiddle to Bernd Leno, a move to the Emirates would surely be too good a move to turn down for the 26-year-old. Jacob Potter You can understand their thinking here. I'm still stunned that Arsenal sold Emi Martinez last summer, as he was a very good option to have between the posts. The Gunners' second-choice goalkeeper Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson hasn't filled me with much confidence at all, so I'm not surprised that they're looking to sign another goalkeeper this month. Dieng has impressed me with QPR this season, and could be a solid option to have as a backup goalkeeper in the Premier League. With the Hoops also recently recalling Dillon Barnes from his loan spell with Hibernian, it could hint that Dieng could be on the move in the near future. Arsenal will surely fancy their chances of beating Leeds United to land his signature. Chris Thorpe This is a link that I could have never imagined to be possible but looking at it logically it would make a bit of sense. Dieng is improving all the time at QPR and has stepped up to Championship level well – he's young in goalkeeping terms and would represent a good investment for Arsenal as a back up to Bernd Leno. Runar Alex Runarsson recently received criticism for a mistake he made, perhaps offering a reason as to why the Gunners may be looking elsewhere for a new keeper. I don't see this move as being realistic but stranger things have happened and the North London club are known for making a few questionable additions in the past.