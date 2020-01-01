‘It’s not broken, don’t fix it’ – These Reading fans react to starting XI selected to face Fulham

Reading take on Fulham this afternoon at Craven Cottage, looking to make it six games unbeaten in the Sky Bet Championship.

The last defeat for the Royals came on December 7th against Birmingham, with the Berkshire side winning three of the five games that have followed.

After their impressive 2-0 win against high-flying Preston at Deepdale last time out, Mark Bowen has named an unchanged starting XI to face the Cottagers for this New Year’s Day clash.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨#Royals remain unchanged for @FulhamFC clash 🔵⚪ Sam Baldock returns to the squad after recovering from injury#FULvREA pic.twitter.com/aDZCWw9RaB — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 1, 2020

Chris Gunter starts to make his 300th appearance for the club, only the 28th player in Reading’s 148-year history to achieve the feat.

Sam Baldock also returns to the bench after recovering from a groin injury.

Mark Bowen is likely to continue with the 4-3-3 shape used against Preston, with a front three of Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and Ovie Ejaria. Tyler Blackett also keeps his place at left-back, after two impressive assists against Preston.

Here are what the Reading fans made of the team news on Twitter…

Announce championship title x — sam.urz (@Sam33441099) January 1, 2020

That’s fair. It’s not broken, don’t fix it. — David Andrews (@DavidAn55441852) January 1, 2020

ITS BEAUTIFUL — ᴀ (@archrfc) January 1, 2020

Come on boys — Ben Turner (@benturrrner) January 1, 2020

COME ON URZ!! Loving this lineup!! — CHAZROYALE (@CTM_FTW) January 1, 2020

Unchanged? Wow! — George Blair (@GeorgeBlairr) January 1, 2020

Hope they don’t tire too easily — Russell Beaven (@RussellBeaven) January 1, 2020