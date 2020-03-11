‘It’s not behind closed doors’- These Leeds United fans tear into Fulham following club update

Leeds United have one of the biggest fanbases in the EFL, so when Fulham failed to sell out their allocation for the promotion six-pointer at Elland Road next week, their fans responded in their droves.

Leeds are a very well supported club and are very well followed around the country whether home or away. So when a side fails to keep up to their incredibly high standards, their supporters will have something to say about it; many teams across the Sky Bet Championship have benefited in recent years from Leeds fans often selling out on the road.

📅 With Fulham only selling a portion of their allocation, tickets in West Stand lower will be available to #LUFC fans from 9am on Thursday — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 11, 2020

The game next Wednesday is absolutely crucial for both sides. Should Leeds United win, they could go ten points clear of Fulham and with just a handful of games left to play, it would take a miracle for Fulham to catch Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

Leeds will be looking to avenge their visitors for the defeat they inflicted on them back in December – Aleksandar Mitrovic put the Cottagers ahead just seven minutes in but Patrick Bamford levelled with a strike of his own. Josh Onomah struck the final blow with just 20 minutes left to play.

The Yorkshire side will definitely have an advantage this time around with the extra unsold Fulham seats now being allocated to Leeds supporters.

Elland Road can be a difficult ground to visit at the best of times, but with an extra sell-out crowd under the lights, it will be very difficult for Fulham to get anything out of the game.

Here are some of Leeds fans’ best reaction from the news that Fulham have failed to sell their allocation at Elland Road…

Their fans are horrendous — Luke (@LukeFazz24_) March 11, 2020

Embarassing

Their biggest game of the season too

Tinpot of the highest order — Páudi H. (@paudi_lufc) March 11, 2020

Why dont they stay home and we can have elland rd all to ourselves, agreed 💙💛💙💛💙💛 — Bigal (@Bigal86673780) March 11, 2020

They do know it's not behind closed doors? — lufcmat (@Mathew1982) March 11, 2020

Understandable, they obviously don't want to travel up from London just to see their boys lose to the best team in the league. 👍 — Barry Rhodes (Mr D) 🎩 (@BazR) March 11, 2020

Leeds would have taken more. — Andrew Smith (@smudger190) March 11, 2020

3rd in league massive game and can’t even sell out 🤢🤢 — Ryan (@RyanHLUFC) March 11, 2020