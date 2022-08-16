“It’s not about Kal Naismith” – Nathan Jones looks ahead as Luton Town seek first three points of the season at Bristol City

Nathan Jones has said that he is not bothered if he does not speak to Kal Naismith again if it meant that his Luton Town side were victorious at the Scotsman’s new club Bristol City this evening.

The Hatters are yet to taste victory during the 2022/23 Championship campaign and sit 21st in the second-tier standings.

Tonight’s opponents sit two places below the Bedfordshire outfit having taken a single point from their first three fixtures this season.

Speaking to Luton Today about Naismith in the context of the clash at Ashton Gate this evening, Jones said: “It’s not about Kal Naismith, it’s about Bristol City, I don’t really care who plays for them as long as we win the game.

I don’t care if my dad plays for them, all I’m concerned about is winning the game.

“I want to win the game, so if I never speak to Kal Naismith again but win the game, I’ll take that and that’s nothing on Kal, I really like Kal, and he did excellent for this football club.”

The verdict

Jones will know what his squad are capable of, and whilst only three games have gone, he will be disappointed only to return two points.

Getting that first win could be pivotal in helping all components come together for the Bedfordshire outfit, with tonight’s fixture certainly being a winnable one.

Naismith was excellent for the Hatters last time out, playing a crucial role in Luton’s eventual play-off finish, with his departure coming as a big blow back in May.

However, recruitment for Luton thus far has been strong, with Jones possessing a mightily competitive squad at his disposal.