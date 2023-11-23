Highlights Sports finance expert Daniel Plumley reassures Leeds United fans that it's not abnormal for the 49ers Enterprises to sell minority stakes in the club.

Sports Finance expert Daniel Plumley has assured Leeds United fans that it is not abnormal to see the 49ers Enterprises selling minority stakes in the club.

Just a few days back, in a statement seen by Bloomberg, the company Ackerley Partners bought a minority stake in the West Yorkshire side.

The transaction was apparently made in the summer. The new partnership aims to expand is to provide a strategy to expand Leeds' football and commercial operations.

There are no details of what percentage the stake is, but names such as former NFL star Cliff Avril and motorsport driver James Dayson are involved in Ackerley Partners.

Dr Plumley, who is a lecturer of sports finance at Sheffield Hallam University, admits the news caught him off guard but sensed something had been brewing behind the scenes.

What did Dan Plumley say?

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Plumley said: “I don’t think it’s abnormal, every business operates differently and it seems to be that there may be rumours that it has been in the background for a while and we’ve just only found out about it recently.

“It’s not abnormal is the way to term it, it seems part of a deliberate bigger play.

“You look at the owners and their background, American firms, venture capital firms, they move quite quickly in the market and that’s the kind of way they operate and as I say, it’s about what those partners are stating already and what they can bring to the table, all with a desire of getting back to the Premier League as quickly as possible.“

Plumley went further on to say: “So, whilst the news might have caught us out a little bit from the outside looking in, it’s probably been there for a while and is ready to go when the club sees fit and that then points to a longer-term strategic vision and how they can bring other investors in to support growth, which again, on paper, is all positive news.”

How are Leeds United doing under the new ownership?

Since acquiring full ownership of Leeds in the summer and despite all the ongoings in the background, the 49ers era has been an enjoyable one so far for Leeds.

There is optimism building that an immediate return to the Premier League is on the cards and who can blame them as they have enjoyed a solid start.

Under the ownership of the 49ers, the Whites sit third in the championship and travel to South Yorkshire to face Rotherham United tomorrow night live on Sky Sports.

Championship Top Six (As of 23rd November) P GD PTS 1 Leicester City 16 19 39 2 Ipswich Town 16 15 39 3 Leeds United 16 11 31 4 Southampton 16 1 30 5 Preston North End 16 -1 28 6 Sunderland 16 10 28

They will be looking to continue a good run of form that the Whites find themselves on which has seen one defeat in the last seven and six wins, as Daniel Farke's men look to close an eight-point gap between his side and the top two of Ipswich and Leicester City.

Following on from the clash with Rotherham, Leeds have games with Swansea, and Middlesbrough before facing tough opponents and fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland, Preston North End, and Ipswich Town.