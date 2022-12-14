“It’s not a surprise to me” – Blackburn fan pundit reacts as Sunderland plot transfer move for Rovers man

Sunderland have been linked with Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley ahead of January.

According to Alan Nixon, the Black Cats are interested in signing the 23-year-old on loan from their Championship rivals to reunite him with former Rovers boss Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light.

Buckley was one of the standout players at Ewood Park last season and earned himself a new long-term deal in the summer as a result but has struggled for game time since Jon Dahl Tomasson took charge.

As such, FLW’s Blackburn fan pundit Toby understands why the links between the midfielder and the North East club have emerged but has played down suggestions he could leave in January.

He explained: “It’s not a surprise to me that Sunderland are interested in Buckley.

“I think the connection is obviously there with Mowbray, who even during his time at Blackburn showed that he was a manager that liked to revisit players he had previous connections with.

“That makes Buckley a bit of an obvious target, particularly with the fact he hasn’t been getting game time at Blackburn at the minute.

“Even so, I can’t see him leaving. I don’t think at the minute that Rovers have the depth in the midfield to be able to afford to really let him go right now.

“Particularly when you consider the praise he came in for after his performances in the mid-season friendlies, it would seem as though he could have quite a significant part to play in the next few months at Blackburn so that makes it feel like it would be a surprise if he was to move on in January.”

Buckley was an unused sub in the 4-1 Lancashire derby defeat to Preston North End on the weekend but will hope to get a chance when Blackburn travel to Norwich City this weekend.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 STEVEN N'ZONZI YES NO