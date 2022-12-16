“It’s not a common one” – George Byers provides update on his current situation at Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Byers says he is ready to make his return from injury in Saturday’s game against Oxford United at Hillsborough.

Byers has been missing since the end of October with a foot injury, suffering a number of setbacks which have prolonged his absence.

While Byers has been missed, Wednesday have managed well in his absence and currently sit third in League One, two points behind second-placed Plymouth Argyle and three behind leaders Ipswich Town. Darren Moore’s side extended their unbeaten league run to nine games with a 1-1 draw against Exeter City at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Owls could be boosted by Byers’ return for the game against the U’s this weekend, with the 26-year-old returning to full training.

But Byers admitted that although he wants to play a part in the clash, he is not yet fit enough to start.

“It was a bit of a tricky injury to be honest, it’s not a common one. It was a tear on the bottom of my foot that didn’t properly heal, and it’s difficult to get it right,” Byers told The Star.

“But I had a scan a couple of weeks ago and they said it was a lot better, and I’ve been trying to slowly build up since then.

“This has been my first full week of training, so I’ve ticked that box. I’m happy to be back out there – I’ve missed it a lot. Now I need to get back to full fitness…

“I don’t know what the gaffer is going to do, I’ve been back in training this week – I’m available, it’s been a positive week, so if he wants me then I’m ready.

“Obviously I’m not ready to start a game, because I’m not up to that fitness yet, but I’m available to be involved.”

The verdict

Byers’ return is hugely positive for Wednesday.

He is an incredibly influential player in the heart of midfield and his quality has been missed during his lay-off.

It is also timely, with captain Barry Bannan potentially missing Saturday’s game after being forced off against the Grecians last weekend.

Moore will want to take every possible precaution with Byers after his comeback was repeatedly delayed and ensure that once he is back, he remains available longer-term.

Wednesday have drawn their last two games and they will be hoping Byers can help them return to winning ways against Oxford, in what will be a tricky game against Karl Robinson’s in-form side.