Tottenham Hotspur have seen their squad undergo some big changes since Ange Postecoglou took charge.

Currently, James Maddison is injured and Heung-Min Son is away at the Asian Cup with South Korea, so the Lilywhites’ attack may be in need of a boost.

After landing former Chelsea man Timo Werner, they are now turning their attentions to Norwich City and it isn’t hard to see why.

Tottenham transfer targets

James Maddison is one player who has made the jump up from the Championship to the Premier League look effortless.

He was a talisman for Leicester City in the top-flight and fully deserved the move to Tottenham.

His previous employers, whilst in the second-tier, were actually Norwich, so this isn’t the first time that the two clubs are linked, even if Maddison played for the Foxes in between.

Jonathan Rowe is the man in question now - he is attracting the attention of the Spurs, according to Football London, thanks to his brilliance week in and week out for the Canaries.

Stars such as Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins have reached the top via the EFL recently and Rowe is one linked with following the same pipeline, as well as Plymouth Argyle’s Morgan Whittaker and Sunderland’s Jack Clarke to name just a couple.

It is easy to see why Rowe would be on the radar of a side such as Spurs given how important he has been for Norwich in 2023/24.

The brilliance of Jon Rowe

In what has been a fairly underwhelming season for Norwich City, Jon Rowe has been the difference maker.

There have been calls for David Wagner’s head on numerous occasions by the Carrow Road faithful, and understandably so.

The German-American manager, formerly of Huddersfield Town, has been unable to keep the club in the promotion picture, which is where their supporters expect to be.

Adam Idah, Gabriel Sara and Ashley Barnes have all been able to play their part in the Norwich attack, but it is a foregone conclusion that Rowe is the star player, and at just 20 years old as well.

Norwich City top scorers (all competitions), as per The BBC Player Goals Assists Appearances Jon Rowe 12 3 29 Adam Idah 7 1 31 Gabriel Sara 6 8 31 Ashley Barnes 4 2 21 Josh Sargent 4 1 9 Christian Fassnacht 4 1 28

He played just 208 minutes in the club’s latest Premier League campaign, and then this figure dropped to 92 last year.

This time around though, he has already made 25 appearances and is averaging a goal every 157 minutes.

Despite the team as a whole being nothing short of average for large parts of the season, it is all so tight that Norwich in 11th are just two points behind Coventry City, the side who currently occupy the final playoff spot.

If Norwich were to make a push for the play-offs, they would simply have to retain the services of Rowe.

It is easy to see why Spurs are circling and the Championship club could surely secure an eight-figure fee for the jewel in their crown, but at what cost?

The powers that be will have to weigh up the pros and cons of the injection of cash alongside Rowe’s influence on any potential success for 2023/24.

Rowe was on target in the latest league outing, a 2-1 win at Hull City, as well as scoring twice in the local derby against high-flying Ipswich Town last month, proving just how influential he can be.

Clinging on to Rowe will make or break Norwich’s season whilst it would be a great piece of business from Tottenham.