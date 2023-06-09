Sunderland will almost certainly continue negotiating with Birmingham City until they finally get a deal over the line for Jobe Bellingham, according to Birmingham World.

The 17-year-old has been on the Black Cats' radar for some time and they are seemingly desperate to strike an agreement, with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman likely to be a crucial figure in getting a deal sealed.

With the player visiting the Stadium of Light back in May, it seems as though he was/is actively considering a switch to Wearside and that comes as no surprise considering a move there would be a step-up at this stage.

Why does Sunderland's transfer stance on Birmingham City's Jobe Bellingham make sense?

You can't blame Tony Mowbray's side for pushing hard because there's every chance Bellingham will go on to replicate what his older brother Jude has done in the game.

If they can lure him away from St Andrew's for around £3m, that would be an excellent deal, even if John Eustace's side insert a sizeable sell-on clause percentage in any deal that takes him to the Stadium of Light.

If the Black Cats go on to sell Bellingham on for a sizeable eight-figure fee, then this summer's efforts to secure an agreement for him would have been fully worth it.

And they could utilise that money to sign more players in future windows in their quest to continue levelling up their squad.

Mowbray's side may even be able to keep the teenager for a lengthy period of time if they reach the Premier League - and it's not as if there isn't room for him in the starting lineup already.

Although Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah look set to be regular starters in the middle of the park next term, there could be a space for Bellingham in front of the duo with Amad Diallo departing.

A 4-3-3 system with two sitting midfielders and Bellingham in a slightly more advanced role wouldn't be a massive change from their usual 4-2-3-1 formation.

The need for Sunderland to address other areas

It may take a while to negotiate a deal for the 17-year-old, but it's not as if they don't need to add options to other departments in the meantime.

They may not have had a high number of loanees on their books last season, but they are in desperate need of adding more depth to certain areas.

The forward department desperately needs strengthening regardless of Ross Stewart's future and injury situation - and they could benefit from bringing in more defenders and a goalkeeper that has a decent amount of experience in the top two tiers under his belt.

Alex Bass may be seen as a capable backup option, he hasn't played in the Championship before.