Sunderland will be planning for the January transfer window with a view to bolstering their Championship promotion push.

The Black Cats currently occupy a top six position in the table, but are only inside the play-off spots due to a superior goal difference.

Things are still so tight in the promotion battle, and it will likely remain that way right up until the end of the campaign.

The January transfer market offers all of these teams a chance to improve their first team squads in order to bolster their chances of earning a place in the top flight for next season.

Speculation is already under way as to who could arrive at the Stadium of Light in the winter market.

What is the latest Sunderland transfer news?

The Wearside outfit is one of multiple clubs linked with a move for Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku.

According to Teamtalk, the Black Cats are interested in signing the winger in the winter window, but they face competition from the likes of promotion rivals Ipswich Town and West Brom.

Poku has made an impressive start to the League One campaign, becoming a key part of the Posh team.

The 22-year-old has contributed six goals and six assists from 16 appearances in the third division, which is already as many contributions as he made in the entirety of the previous campaign.

He is a key reason why Peterborough are fifth in the League One table and competing for promotion in their own right.

There is no doubt that he could be an impressive January signing for any team chasing promotion to the Premier League based on his performances so far this season.

However, Sunderland should be prioritising a move for Amad Diallo instead at this stage.

Poku has performed well in League One, but the step up to the Championship means there are no guarantees he will be able to compete at the same level so consistently.

The Peterborough player is an exciting talent, but the opportunity to bring Amad back to the club should supersede any interest in the third division player.

What is the latest Amad Diallo news?

Amad spent last season on loan at the Stadium of Light, and stood out as one of the division’s most talented players.

The Manchester United youngster didn’t make a return to the Championship side in the summer due to an injury sustained during pre-season.

It is expected that he will make a return to action soon, with a decision set to be made over his future in January.

If he is to be loaned out again for the second half of the season, then Sunderland should be throwing all of their eggs in that basket in order to boost their promotion chances.

Amad has the talent to elevate Sunderland’s attacking threat, making them a more viable option for a play-off victory.

The Ivorian was the team’s top scorer in the league last year with 13 goals, and that kind of impact again this term would really bring Sunderland into promotion contention.

Of course there are no guarantees that Man United will look to loan the player out again, but it has been reported that the winger is interested in a return.

That is the kind of interest Sunderland should absolutely be taking advantage of if they can.