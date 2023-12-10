Highlights Southampton striker Sekou Mara is keen to leave the club in the January transfer window, with interest from Lille, Marseille, and Bundesliga clubs.

Mara has struggled to make an impact at Southampton, scoring only two goals and providing three assists in 40 appearances.

A loan move for Mara could benefit both parties, allowing him to gain more playing time and potentially rediscover his form, while freeing up space and budget for Southampton to strengthen their squad.

With just a few weeks until the January transfer window opens, many clubs will be making plans for the business they want to do in the market.

Given this is, of course, the only chance for them to make changes mid-season, it is vital they get things right in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

However, it should not be forgotten that the players who will be subject of such business, may also be making plans of their own, as they look to get the best move for their own careers going forward.

Now it seems as though one player who is in that particular situation, is Southampton's Sekou Mara.

Striker aiming for St Mary's exit

According to the latest reports from French outlet Foot Mercato, Mara is keen to complete a move away from Southampton in the January transfer window.

It is thought that Ligue 1 side Lille have already enquired about the possibility of taking the striker on loan in January, with the option to buy.

Meanwhile, another French top-flight outfit, Marseille, are apparently also showing an interest in a potential deal for the 21-year-old.

Elsewhere, there are said to be clubs in the Bundesliga, who may be keen on bringing the striker to Germany.

As a result, it seems as though Mara will not be short of options if he can secure a move away from Southampton at the turn of the year, in a deal that given the circumstances, seems as though it would make perfect sense.

Mara leaving Southampton in January could be best for all involved

Having joined Southampton from Bordeaux in his native France for a reported €13million back in the summer of 2022, Mara has yet to really made the impact he would have wanted at St Mary's.

Across 40 appearances in all competitions for the Saints to date, the striker has found the net on just two occasions, while providing only three assists.

Sekou Mara Southampton record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 10 0 0 2022/23 Premier League 30 2 3 As of 8th December 2023

Indeed, under new manager Russell Martin this season, Mara has managed just ten appearances for the club, with only one start in the Championship during the current campaign.

Ultimately, that is not enough for a player who, at 21-years-old and with such a significant price having already been paid for, is going to want to be taking the steps in his career needed to back up that fee.

As a result, a January loan move that gives him the chance to get those opportunities elsewhere, could certainly be best for Mara.

That way, he gets the football he will not only want to be playing, but is also likely to need if he is going to make the required improvements to ensure he can progress in the game.

It could also be argued that a move back to France, the country he is obviously familiar with and where he produced the form that convinced Southampton to part with such a fee for him, may once again bring the best out of the 21-year-old.

Should that happen, it could allow Mara to rediscover some of the confidence and momentum he may have lost amid his struggle for goals and game time at St Mary's.

For Southampton too, the fact they sit fourth in the Championship table, unbeaten in their last 11 games despite Mara's limited involvement, suggests they ought to be able to cope with the absence of the Frenchman in the second half of the season.

Sanctioning this departure could also free up further space in the squad and budget at St Mary's, allowing them to strengthen their own side in the window, and put them in a stronger position to secure an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

Meanwhile, if Mara was to impress during a loan spell in the second half of this season, then clubs may be more likely to show interest in another deal for the Southampton man, than if he was to spend the coming months on the sidelines at St Mary's, as something of a forgotten figure.

That would therefore also boost the Saints' chances of getting some return on their investment in Mara come the summer transfer window, again increasing their own spending prospects for the markets to come.

So with all that in mind, it seems Mara's interest in a January move away from Southampton has the potential to work well for involved, so it would be little surprise to see such a deal happen.