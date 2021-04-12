‘It’s no surprise at all’ – Crystal Palace make Watford star transfer priority: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Ismaila Sarr remains a transfer priority for Crystal Palace heading into the summer, according to The Sun on Sunday (11/04, page 67).

Sarr has been influential in helping Watford fight for an immediate return to the Premier League this season, scoring 12 goals in 36 Championship appearances.

The winger is likely to attract plenty of interest this summer, having been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Crystal Palace in January.

But Palace are continuing to keep an eye on Sarr, with The Sun on Sunday (11/04, page 67) claiming that he remains Palace’s first-choice winger target ahead of the summer.

Here, we discuss the Eagles’ interest in the winger…

Jordan Rushworth

It is no surprise to see Crystal Palace wanting to make Sarr their primary target this summer, but securing a move for him is going to be far from simple for the Eagles. He does very much fit in with the style of wingers that they have previously got the best out of.

However, Sarr will likely be feeling that he has the potential to earn a move to one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs given there has been a lot of talk about interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool. Moving to Palace might be seen as more of a sideways step.

Watford would arguably be just as attractive a proposition for him as Palace in the summer, if the Hornets are able to secure a return to the top-flight this term. Both would likely be in the bottom half of the table in the Premier League next term although Crystal Palace would be favourites to finish higher.

It would be difficult to imagine Sarr choosing to go to Palace, therefore, this summer. Although there is always the chance that he could be convinced to make the move by the prospect of playing alongside someone like Wilfried Zaha.

Phil Spencer

It’s no surprise at all that Crystal Palace are so keen on a move for the player.

The Eagles are assembling an electrifying attacking line and the addition of Ismaila Sarr would certainly take it to the next level.

Whether he will go there, however, remains to be seen.

Watford are firmly on track to secure promotion and unless one of the big guns comes knocking I don’t really see this being a major step up for the player.

The Hornets aren’t going to want to lose the player unless they have to and I’m not sure that selling a star player to Palace will be in their best interests.

Ned Holmes

Ismaila Sarr is a proper talent and I’d be surprised if there aren’t bigger clubs than Palace in for him in the summer.

Watford look set to seal promotion, which is going to mean they’ll be in a very strong negotiating position and likely that it’ll cost a lot of money to prize Sarr away from them.

Winning the race for the winger could be a fantastic move from a Palace perspective because Zaha’s future is always a little unclear and Andros Townsend is not getting any younger.

Plugging in Sarr next to Eze would give the south London club a fantastic attacking spine for years to come.

Even so, I’m not sure whether Palace are going to be able to afford him.