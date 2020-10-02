‘It’s no real surprise’ – Nottingham Forest player offered City Ground escape route: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest attacker Nuno da Costa has been offered to Dijon SCO, according to FootMercato journalist Santi’ FM.

Da Costa joined Forest from RC Strasbourg in January, as Sabri Lamouchi looked to bolster his side’s attacking options following the return of Rafa Mir to parent club Wolves.

The 29-year-old has failed to find the back of the net in 12 appearances for the Reds, though, and has been used mostly as a winger since joining the club.

The forward has now been offered to Dijon SCO according to FootMercato journalist Santi’ FM on Twitter, so an exit could be the cards before the international transfer window closes on Monday.

Here, we discuss this potential departure at the City Ground…

Sam Rourke

In truth, it’s not really worked for Da Costa at Nottingham Forest so far.

He’s been unlucky with injuries ever since his arrival at the City Ground which has hampered his progress, and with the sheer amount of new arrivals at Forest, his first-team opportunities look sparse.

The 29-year-old is unlikely to fend off Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor or Guerrero for a starting berth up-front, whilst out wide his chances look limited with the likes of Sammy Ameobi, Joe Lolley, etc.

He didn’t even make the bench against Cardiff or Huddersfield and it strongly suggests his future lies away from Nottingham Forest.

For me, it’s no real surprise to see him being offered to Dijon and if a deal does materialise, it’s a move that makes sense for all involved.

George Dagless

I think so.

Forest are right to be moving on a number of players this window now and if they can get money for them then it makes sense.

da Costa has never seemed that involved under Sabri Lamouchi and I think we’re seeing another case of a player with talent potentially just not being the right fit for what the manager wants.

These moves don’t always work, of course, and it’s just unlucky for Forest that so many seem to have gone this way in recent times where a player with decent ability has been moved on.

It is, however, for the best that he leaves in my opinion.

Ned Holmes

If the right offer is there then I think cashing in would be the right move.

Forest have made a lot of signings this summer and there’s no doubt in my mind that they need to trim their squad.

With the likes of Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor and Miguel Ángel Guerrero at the club, you feel da Costa is excess to requirements for the Reds at the moment.

With that in mind, he seems like someone that they can afford to let go and should try and get off their books.

From both a financial and dressing room atmosphere perspective, I don’t think it’s wise to have as big a squad as Forest do. This move would be a step in the right direction to solving that.