‘It’s never ideal’ – Kevin Phillips comments on West Brom’s recent major decision

Kevin Phillips has commented on West Brom’s decision to sack Valerien Ismael.

The club had to pay a compensation package to relieve the Frenchman of his duties with three and a half-year still left on his contract.

West Brom already had to pay a £2 million compensation fee to bring him into the club in the Summer.

That is a sizable fee for West Brom to pay-off, but Phillips has said the club needs to just move on now that they have appointed his replacement.

“It’s never ideal,” said Phillips, via West Brom News.

“You’ve got to pay compensation, do you suck it up and pay it? So, it’s not ideal financially for any football club, but they know that.

“They would know at some point that there would be that compensation or that opportunity, it is what it is. They’ll have paid it and moved on.”

The club moved swiftly to dismiss Ismael, who was beginning to lose the dressing room amid a terrible run of form.

The 46-year old was only appointed from Barnsley before the start of this season, but he is now gone from the club after only six months in charge.

In his stead has come Steve Bruce. The former Newcastle United and Sunderland boss has.

Bruce’s first game in charge comes tomorrow evening as West Brom travel to face 10th place Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Defeat for West Brom will almost definitely see them drop out of the play-off places, bringing United to level on points with the Baggies.

The Verdict

The club acted quickly once they had decided to dismiss Ismael, which is the way that this process should be done.

Bruce was appointed only a few days after Ismael had been sacked and it all took place during a brief break from the congested fixture list, which gave them the time to organise all of this.

Bruce will be under immediate pressure to gain West Brom a foothold back in the automatic promotion race.

However, he is hardly the most inspiring appointment following his stint at Newcastle, where the football his side played was horrific and hardly all that effective either.