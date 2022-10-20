“It’s never easy” – Watford fan pundit offers score prediction for clash v Luton

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following Rob Edwards’ sacking from Watford, the Hornets’ form has failed to pick up under new boss Slaven Bilic and a 3-0 loss against Millwall last night means they have lost three of their last five games.

Despite their sights being set on the top end of the table, Watford currently sit 15th in the league with promotion starting to look further out of reach.

Bilic needs his side to start picking up some points as a matter of urgency and they have a chance to do so again this weekend as they welcome local rivals Luton Town for the lunch time kick-off.

The Hatters are in better form though and are now unbeaten in seven games which will make this even more of a tough occasion for the home side.

With that in mind, we asked one of FLW’s Watford fan pundits Justin Beattie for his score prediction in the weekend’s M1 derby: “M1 derbies, as they’re known, are always very unpredictable affairs. They’re always very tense occasions and they’re very unpredictable.

“Last time we were in the Championship, we were flying through the division and we came up against Luton towards the end of the season and it was we just need to win this one against Luton and then we’re promoted and we didn’t turn up and Luton beat us fair and square.

“So in terms of match predictions, it’s never easy. I’m going to go for a score draw.

“I’m going to go for a 1-1 but obviously I’m very much hoping that we win that match as indeed I suspect Luton fans are.”

The Verdict:

Both sides will be hoping that they can come away victorious from this game with bragging rights also up for competition here.

The atmosphere is bound to add to this game which will make it a more unpredictable affair and possibly a more volatile one.

What’s more Luton are a team in good form making this a hard time to face them especially when three points feel so crucial to Watford currently.

It’s going to be a hard one to call but it’s hard not to feel as though the odds are in Luton’s favour going into this game.